Catherine Zeta-Jones Wore a Plunging Two-Tone Gown for a Red-Carpet Date with Michael Douglas

Hollywood couples come and go, but every so often, one duo serves as a reminder that love is real. Take Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, for example. Married for 22 years with two children: 22-year-old Dylan and 19-year-old Carys, and between their bustling careers, they still find time for date night.

On Thursday, the star couple attended the 2023 BAFTA Annual Burns Bash in Santa Monica and walked the red carpet together, hand-in-hand. At the event, the actress stunned in a metallic two-tone gown with a plunging neckline. The black and gold dress cinched at the waist before falling into a long skirt with a subtle train at the feet. She styled her long dark hair down and opted for a makeup palette of coordinating bronze hues, as well as a pair of dazzling chandelier earrings.

Meanwhile, Michael looked dapper in a navy suit, white shirt, and polka dot tie.

Zeta-Jones shared the festivities of their date night with an Instagram reel, and a touching moment within the clip showed Catherine placing her hand on Michael’s face as he turned toward her and smiled at the camera.

"Although I am Welsh, I just love a good Scottish Burns Night! Supporting the Clans and @bafta thank you to my dear friend @therossking and the most beautiful girl in the world, my bestie @charleybluebell who created the most sumptuous event!" she wrote in the caption, adding: "Best date night!"

