Catherine Zeta-Jones Wore a Super-Deep Plunging Bathing Suit With the Most Practical Accessory

And the pic is so nice, she posted it twice.

Published on July 27, 2023 @ 12:30PM
Catherine Zeta-Jones may be soaking up the sun with her latest Instagram post, but she added a statement-making accessory that's as practical as it is photogenic. While showing off in a deep-V olive green swimsuit, Zeta-Jones ditched her Wednesday goth glam and opted for something a little sunnier by adding a huge straw hat to her sunbathing ensemble.

The hat in question featured a nubby woven texture and shaded her entire face (as well as her shoulders) from any sun damage. She also added big, round sunglasses to the look while pursing her lips and posing for a selfie. She posted a similar picture alongside the original, but it appears she moved indoors for the second shot. Other than the backdrop, she managed to hit the same duck-face pose and even angled the camera exactly the same way for the carousel post. 

"Ciao☀️," she wrote alongside the two photos.

Catherine Zeta Jones IG

Instagram/catherinezetajones

Zeta-Jones is no stranger to posting envy-inducing shots. Just two weeks ago, she showed off her legs while lounging at the pool, adding the caption "Two thigh freckles that I have had all my life" and a laughing emoji. While there were no specifics as to exactly where the pool was (it was surrounded by greenery and a picture-perfect mountainside), there were plenty of pool chairs and umbrellas. 

A week after that, she shared a video of herself on a golf course alongside husband Michael Douglas. After a very impressive swing, Zeta-Jones did a celebratory dance and Douglas can be heard in the clip saying, "How was it hunny?" Immediately, Zeta-Jones offered up a zinger, saying: "What do you think?"

