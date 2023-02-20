Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Colorful Sheer Gown Featured a Dramatic Tulle Train

She ditched Morticia Addams' usual gothcore garb for all things glitz and glam.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 20, 2023 @ 11:29AM
Catherine Zeta-Jones BAFTAs


From animal print to plunging necklines, Catherine Zeta-Jones knows how to show up and show out for a red carpet appearance — and the 76th British Academy Film Awards were no exception. 

On Sunday, the BAFTAs saved the best for last as Zeta-Jones closed out the ceremony by awarding the Best Film trophy to All Quiet On The Western Front while wearing a purple-and-yellow beaded Tony Ward couture gown. The one-shoulder gown featured a plunging neckline with beaded detailing across the bodice that flowed seemingly to the floor. But the most eye-catching detail of the gown was the gold tulle train that spanned several feet behind her. 

Beauty-wise, Zeta-Jones kept her glossy raven hair in a simple, side-swept style (complete with Old Hollywood curls) and added a smoky eye and caramel lip. She topped off the ensemble with jewelry by Chopard: a handful of rings and gold drop earrings. 

In addition to rocking the carpet and the stage, the actress also posted a series of photos from the BAFTAs to her Instagram account, writing, “Tonight at the Baftas!!! Honored to be back in my home country amongst such talent to present Best Picture to ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Bravo! Thank you @tonywardcouture @chopard @sarahflint_nyc @miss_kellyjohnson @brettglam @stephanebodin."

The appearance comes just days after Zeta-Jones shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her glam routine for the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere in London with her husband Michael Douglas. In the photos, her glam team helped with finishing details as Catherine dazzled in a Tiffany blue strapless ruched dress with a sash draped over her shoulder. The reel closed out with a quick snap of her and her husband, who donned a navy blue suit.

"London calling!!!!! Here for Antman and the Wasp premiere with my hubby! Home!" she wrote. Her husband jumped to comments with four red hearts.

Related Articles
Catherine Zeta-Jones Cheetah Dress âAnt-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" Los Angeles Premiere
Catherine Zeta-Jones Got Wild on the Red Carpet in an Animal Print Strapless Gown
Catherine Zeta-Jones BAFTAs
Catherine Zeta-Jones Wore a Plunging Two-Tone Gown for a Red-Carpet Date with Michael Douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones "National Treasure: Edge Of History" premiere
The Neckline of Catherine Zeta-Jones’s Sheer Cut-Out Jumpsuit Nearly Plunged to Her Belly Button
Catherine Zeta Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones Is Calling the Shots
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Wore a High Fashion Take on the Peplum With a Red-Veiled Cowboy Hat
Olivia Wilde Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences 13th Governors Awards
Olivia Wilde Paired a Plunging Tulle Ball Gown With Sheer Opera Gloves
Sarah Jessica Parker in a white Vera Wang ballgown
Sarah Jessica Parker's 60 Most Memorable Looks Ever
Jennifer Lopez in a voluminous pink tulle gown
50 Times Jennifer Lopez's Red Carpet Looks Made Our Jaws Drop
Princess Diana Best Looks
Princess Diana's Most Iconic Style Moments
Kate Middleton with long, wavy hair and drop earrings
A Look Back at Kate Middleton's Style Through the Years
Kate Winslet tousled updo with pink monochromatic makeup
Kate Winslet's Beauty Evolution From the '90s to Today
Michelle Obama wearing an electric blue Elie Saab suit with bright accent stripes
Michelle Obama's Fashion Evolution in Over 100 Looks
Jennifer Lopez - Most Naked Looks
19 Times Jennifer Lopez Was Nearly Naked on the Red Carpet
Gabrielle Union's Best Looks Listicle
A Collection of Gabrielle Union's Best Looks Ever
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Fashion Evolution, According to Longtime Stylist Ami Patel
Dakota Johnson 
Dakota Johnson's Red Carpet Style