Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Colorful Sheer Gown Featured a Dramatic Tulle Train



From animal print to plunging necklines, Catherine Zeta-Jones knows how to show up and show out for a red carpet appearance — and the 76th British Academy Film Awards were no exception.

On Sunday, the BAFTAs saved the best for last as Zeta-Jones closed out the ceremony by awarding the Best Film trophy to All Quiet On The Western Front while wearing a purple-and-yellow beaded Tony Ward couture gown. The one-shoulder gown featured a plunging neckline with beaded detailing across the bodice that flowed seemingly to the floor. But the most eye-catching detail of the gown was the gold tulle train that spanned several feet behind her.

Beauty-wise, Zeta-Jones kept her glossy raven hair in a simple, side-swept style (complete with Old Hollywood curls) and added a smoky eye and caramel lip. She topped off the ensemble with jewelry by Chopard: a handful of rings and gold drop earrings.

In addition to rocking the carpet and the stage, the actress also posted a series of photos from the BAFTAs to her Instagram account, writing, “Tonight at the Baftas!!! Honored to be back in my home country amongst such talent to present Best Picture to ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Bravo! Thank you @tonywardcouture @chopard @sarahflint_nyc @miss_kellyjohnson @brettglam @stephanebodin."

The appearance comes just days after Zeta-Jones shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her glam routine for the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere in London with her husband Michael Douglas. In the photos, her glam team helped with finishing details as Catherine dazzled in a Tiffany blue strapless ruched dress with a sash draped over her shoulder. The reel closed out with a quick snap of her and her husband, who donned a navy blue suit.

"London calling!!!!! Here for Antman and the Wasp premiere with my hubby! Home!" she wrote. Her husband jumped to comments with four red hearts.

