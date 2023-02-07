Catherine Zeta-Jones Got Wild on the Red Carpet in an Animal Print Strapless Gown

Catherine Zeta-Jones always brings a level of sophistication to every red carpet she graces, but her most recent look proves that she still knows how to have a little fun with fashion. On Monday, the actress attended the Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania premiere to support her husband Michael Douglas, who plays Hank Pym in the Marvel movie, and things got a little wild on the carpet.

Zeta-Jones opted for a strapless, black-and-gold cheetah-print Carolina Herrera gown with a voluminous train in the same pattern attached to her hip. She paired the ankle-length column dress with black, pointy-toe pumps with a diagonal strap along the top of her foot. She accessorized with gold rings and sculptural stud earrings. Her dark hair was worn straight and parted down the middle, and she added a smoky eye and a caramel lip.

For his part, Douglas wore a navy suit over a lighter blue button-down and coordinating loafers. The famous couple's 22-year-old son, Dylan Douglas, also joined his parents at the event.

When she's not being the supportive, doting wife, Zeta-Jones is booked and busy herself. She recently starred in Netflix's smash hit show Wednesday (which as been renewed for a second season) as Morticia Addams and in Disney+’s National Treasure spin-off, National Treasure: Edge of History. She previously told InStyle that she's hoping for many more seasons of Wednesday.

“It’s really Wednesday’s story," she said. "I’m hoping that they continue with Wednesday's story forever, so I can grow old playing Morticia. I mean, nothing would make me more happy than to be 80 years old and still playing Morticia."

