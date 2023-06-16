Cate Blanchett Just Upcycled Her Famous Plunging Lace Gown for the Fourth Time

Cate Blanchett proves that sustainability is cool — and still very much high fashion. The actress has now reworked and re-worn one Giorgio Armani Privé gown four different times. On Thursday, Blanchett attended the 2023 Fragrance Foundation awards in New York City wearing what was potentially the most creative repurposing of the gown to date.

The sequined black dress featured a plunging halter neckline with two separate panels on her chest, an A-line skirt, and side cutouts. But she replaced the lace underlay from the last time she wore the gown (at the 2023 SAG Awards) with a multi-colored mesh beaded fabric underlay that comes up to her neck. She accessorized with several gold rings and wore her blonde lob in gentle, middle-parted waves. Like her jewelry, she kept her glam minimalistic with feathery lashes and peach lips.

The Tár actress last wore a version of the dress earlier this year at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards (where she was nominated for Best Actress). For the event, Blanchett used fabric from the original design (a high-neck gown with cap sleeves and intricate lace patterns) under the shimmery cut-out number. Her stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared a photo of Blanchett in the dress to Instagram with a side-by-side of the initial iteration, explaining that the dress was a custom upcycled piece taken from her first gown.

"Who’s wearing a custom @giorgioarmani dress with re-purposed lace left over from a dress worn in 2014 and 2018? You guessed it: #CateBlanchett," she captioned the post.

The very first time Blanchett wore the now famous gown was in 2014 at the Golden Globe Awards. She paired the black lace gown with a bob and diamond earrings.

Before she even repurposed the dress, Blanchett wore the original design again at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. That time, she styled it with an updo and chandelier earrings.

And this isn't the first time the star has reworn on the red carpet. In 2020, Blanchett wore a Esteban Cortázar dress to the Venice Film Festival that she had originally worn in 2015 at the premiere of Carol.