Cate Blanchett's Custom 2023 Oscars Look Included a Never-Before-Seen Archival Top

Cate Blanchett has arrived at the 2023 Oscars dressed to win — which she could very well possibly do tonight thanks to her profound performance in Tár, which is also nominated for Best Picture tonight. Blanchett was regal as ever in a two-tone custom (and sustainable) Louis Vuitton look.

Blanchett's ensemble included a navy silk skirt with a long train and a never-before-seen archival teal top with draped detailing from the storied fashion house. She accessorized the top and skirt duo with diamond braided drop earrings and several rings. Her blonde hair was styled in an intricate updo perfected by Robert Vetica, and she opted for a glowy glam look that included rosy cheeks and pink lips.

Getty Images

Tonight, Blanchett is nominated in the Best Actress category for playing the fictional, world-renowned conductor Lydia Tár, whose world (and resolve) begins to unravel. Her contenders this evening include Michelle Yeoh from Everything Everywhere All At Once, Ana de Armas in Blonde, Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans, and Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie. Blanchett has famously shown her support for her peers, even praising her fellow nominees Yeoh and Riseborough for their work this year.

If Blanchett takes home the trophy tonight, it would mark her third Oscar win. She previously took home the trophy for her work in The Aviator and Blue Jasmine. “I think it’s wonderful when the creative risks one takes are recognized or rewarded,” Blanchett recently told Variety. “Not all films find their audience straightaway. That’s what these online libraries are for, to discover films later that didn’t necessarily rise to the surface.”

