Cate Blanchett's Cooky Dance Moves at Glastonbury Are Sparking Pure Joy on the Internet

We are obsessed with the whole woman that Cate Blanchett is — a double Oscar-winning actress, a bonafide fashion icon, and, apparently, an interpretive dancer.



On Friday, Cate gave Glastonbury festival-goers the surprise of their lives when she joined pop duo Sparks onstage for a performance of their song "The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte." Cate — who appeared in the track's music video dressed in the same outfit of a bright yellow pantsuit with a black button-down underneath, green cat-eye sunglasses, and red headphones — recreated her cooky dance moves, gyrating and flailing her arms to the beat.



Soon after, her onstage appearance went viral and the internet just couldn't get over the joy-sparking moment. I mean, what's not to love?

"Cate Blanchett the woman that you are—I don’t know WHAT you’re doing, or WHY you’re doing it, but I support you," one fan wrote, while another unequivocally stated: "Cate Blanchett you are the moment."

Earlier this year, Sparks's Ron and Russel Mael spoke about how their collaboration with Blanchett originally happened during an interview with Variety. "When she first heard [the song], she said, 'I'm laughing and I'm crying at the same time,' and I thought that was a really apt comment about this song," Russell said. "We didn't even know she was gonna necessarily be dancing. It was more like 'Come and stand in our video' — you know, that would've been fine too. But that was what she felt like doing to that song."