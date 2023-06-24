Cate Blanchett's Cooky Dance Moves at Glastonbury Are Sparking Pure Joy on the Internet

Someone give this woman another Oscar.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on June 24, 2023 @ 11:57AM
Cate Blanchett
Photo:

Getty

We are obsessed with the whole woman that Cate Blanchett is — a double Oscar-winning actress, a bonafide fashion icon, and, apparently, an interpretive dancer.

On Friday, Cate gave Glastonbury festival-goers the surprise of their lives when she joined pop duo Sparks onstage for a performance of their song "The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte." Cate — who appeared in the track's music video dressed in the same outfit of a bright yellow pantsuit with a black button-down underneath, green cat-eye sunglasses, and red headphones — recreated her cooky dance moves, gyrating and flailing her arms to the beat. 

Soon after, her onstage appearance went viral and the internet just couldn't get over the joy-sparking moment. I mean, what's not to love?

"Cate Blanchett the woman that you are—I don’t know WHAT you’re doing, or WHY you’re doing it, but I support you," one fan wrote, while another unequivocally stated: "Cate Blanchett you are the moment."

Earlier this year, Sparks's Ron and Russel Mael spoke about how their collaboration with Blanchett originally happened during an interview with Variety. "When she first heard [the song], she said, 'I'm laughing and I'm crying at the same time,' and I thought that was a really apt comment about this song," Russell said. "We didn't even know she was gonna necessarily be dancing. It was more like 'Come and stand in our video' — you know, that would've been fine too. But that was what she felt like doing to that song."

Related Articles
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Anglomania
Sarah Jessica Parker Re-Wore Her Met Gala Gown for a Stop at the Bodega
Chris Martin of the band Coldplay perform at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on June 21, 2023 in Naples
The Internet Is Losing It Over This Sweet Moment Between Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson
Christina Aguilera is seen in Tribeca
Christina Aguilera Added the Most Unexpectedly Sweet Little Accessory to Her Oversized Outfit
Blake Lively and Honoree Ryan Reynolds attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Just Lived Out Their — and Our — 'Great British Bake Off' Dreams
US President Joe Biden, right, and First Lady Jill Biden State Dinner
Jill Biden’s Custom Emerald Green Gown Had a Symbolic Nod to India
Amal Clooney Jumpsuit Madrid
Amal Clooney’s Latest Jumpsuit Included Tapered Trousers and a Pleated One-Shoulder Top
Katie Holmes "Rare Objects" Screening
Katie Holmes Just Wore Ballet Flats to the Ballet
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Debuted New Blonde Hair While Posing Pantsless on Instagram
Princess Anne
Princess Anne Just Re-Wore a Dress From the '70s
Elle Fanning attends Variety's TV FYC Fest on June 07, 2023
Elle Fanning's Latest Princess Gown Is Her Dreamiest One, Ever
Kylie Minogue New York City
Kylie Minogue's Pirate Boots and Caftan Combo Makes Our Hearts Go Padam Padam
Kelly Clarkson visits SiriusXM
Kelly Clarkson Just Got Candid About Dating After Her Divorce
Amal Clooney and George Clooney "Ticket To Paradise" premiere
Amal Clooney Ditched Her Trademark Soft Waves For Disco-Inspired Curls And We're Obsessed
BeyoncÃ© 2023 Grammys History Making Win
Beyoncé's Shimmery Fringe Jacket Had The Most Dramatic Shoulders
Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson Said She "Cried So Hard" She Couldn't Speak Amid Her Divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore the Biggest Leather Jacket With the Tiniest Shorts