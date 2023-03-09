Keep scrolling for Cate Blanchett's best red carpet moments.

Cate Blanchett Explains the Mystery of How She Seems To Be Aging in Reverse

Cate Blanchett needs no introduction. Regarded as one of the top actors of her generation, she has accumulated accolade after accolade for her powerful performances ranging from the stage to the screen. Given her exceptional and varied talent, it's no surprise that she's become a fixture of the festival circuit, with so many red carpet events to attend she's sometimes worn a look more than once (albeit, intentionally). But no matter what Blanchett wears — or how many times she wears it — we can't help but take our eyes off her. Ahead, we round up 25 of the icon's latest and greatest fashion moments to date.

01 of 25 March 5, 2023 David Livingston / Getty Images At the Writers Guild of America Awards, the A-lister took our breath away when she wore this satiny blush pink column gown complete with pockets.

02 of 25 March 4, 2023 Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic The queen of sustainability, Blanchett attended the Independent Spirit Awards in this Loewe cape suit (which she debuted at Cannes in 2018).

03 of 25 February 27, 2023 Monica Schipper / Getty Images At the Costume Designers Guild Awards, the Melbourne-born actress opted for a military-inspired Balmain jacket that one-upped traditional shoulder pads with its bold, sculptural silhouette.

04 of 25 February 26, 2023 Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic Heads turned when Blanchett stepped out at the SAG awards in this figure-hugging Armani Privé bodycon dress. The black sequins contrasted nicely with the lace neckline, which was repurposed from a dress that she previously wore not once, but twice.

05 of 25 February 25, 2023 Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic It's true, the early aughts trend of wearing dresses over pants is back. Blanchett's version simply works. Don't Blame Katie Holmes — the '00s Dress-Over-Pants Trend Has Been Bubbling Back Up For Years

06 of 25 February 23, 2023 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Getty Images This black turtleneck gown with an open back and colorful tiered skirt — courtesy of Givenchy — was so good Blanchett had to wear it twice. First, at Cannes in 2018 and then again here, at the premiere of Tár in Berlin. Cate Blanchett Just Went Backless in a Frilly Skirt and the Quintessential Y2K Belt People Love to Hate

07 of 25 February 19, 2023 Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images Despite having previously worn this Maison Margiela gown to the 2015 Oscars, Blanchett made it feel new again at BAFTAs thanks to nothing more than updated jewelry, namely, a Louis Vuitton pearl necklace.

08 of 25 February 13, 2023 Monica Schipper / WireImage / Getty Images Without fully committing to the idea of caped clothing, the Oscar nominee mimicked the effect by draping a coat over her tan Lanvin suit.

09 of 25 February 11, 2023 Amanda Edwards / Getty Images The Aussie native nailed menswear in a white button-down, blazer, and wide-leg beige trousers at the Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch.

10 of 25 February 10, 2023 Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images A little sparkle goes a long way, as demonstrated by Blanchett in this two-toned wrap dress paired with thigh-high boots. The 9 Best Thigh-High Boots to Buy This Year

11 of 25 January 15, 2023 Steve Granitz / FilmMagic At the Critics Choice Awards, the Carol lead gave us her interpretation of the shirt dress trend with neutral Max Mara separates. Consider it understated elegance.

12 of 25 January 27, 2023 Mike Marsland / WireImage It's no surprise that the Elizabeth star would find tapered puff sleeves appealing. In fact, the London Critics’ Circle film awards would mark the second time she wore this custom Alexander McQueen jumpsuit (the first occasion was the New York premiere of Where’d You Go, Bernadette). Tapered Puff Sleeves Are the Easy, Romantic Fashion Trend That Will Make You Feel Like Royalty

13 of 25 January 11, 2023 Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images Blanchett radiated at the UK premiere of Tár wearing metallic Alexandre Vauthier haute couture separates. She would later go on to re-wear it, although swapping out the original skirt for black vinyl pants, at the Berlinale.

14 of 25 November 19, 2022 Emma McIntyre / WireImage / Getty Images The Oscar award winner nailed balletcore in this eclectic Alexander McQueen dress. If it looks familiar that's because it is. She stepped out in it a couple of years prior at the Venice Film Festival. Thanks to the Continued Rise of Balletcore, We'll Be Dressing Like Dancers in 2023

15 of 25 November 13, 2022 Hanna Lassen / Getty Images Another proponent of tomato soup red fashion, Blanchett chose to wear the bold hue à la upcycled power suit by Wolk Morais while promoting Tár in Sydney. Tomato Soup Red Is the Shockingly Bright Color Trend That's Suddenly Everywhere

16 of 25 October 15, 2022 Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images There's no doubt that Pinocchio director and horror film aficionado Guillermo del Toro, dug his cast member's Alexander McQueen suit. Just check out its eye-catching design.

17 of 25 September 1, 2022 Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images The Tár lead wore a black Schiaparelli jumpsuit featuring floral detailing at the bust and bellbottom pants to the Venice Film Festival. File under modern-day flower child. Cate Blanchett's Black Jumpsuit Was Literally Blooming at the Venice Film Festival

18 of 25 September 1, 2022 Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images Next, she stepped out in this monochrome powder blue outfit with a cowl neck top and hareem pants with gold pins at the bottom. 20 Monochromatic Outfit Ideas That Prove One Color Is the Way to Go

19 of 25 February 22, 2022 Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic Va-va-voom. Blanchett stunned at the SAG Awards in this black mermaid gown with plunging neckline.

20 of 25 February 25, 2022 Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images The style star stepped out at the Cesar Awards looking rockstar chic in this 2.0 version of the tuxedo by Louis Vuitton.

21 of 25 February 12, 2022 Juan Naharro Gimenez / WireImage / Getty Images Blanchett oozed Hollywood glamour when she showed up at the Goya Awards in this Armani Privé halter gown featuring a center cutout and crystal fringes that were made for sashaying down the red carpet.

22 of 25 September 14, 2020 Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images The veteran actress said ciao to the Venice Film Festival in this gorgeous Armani Privé gown with a multicolored sheer cape overlay at the closing ceremony.

23 of 25 September 9, 2020 Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images Blanchett flaunted her show-stopping silhouette in this black, body-hugging design that had us wanting to strike a pose.

24 of 25 September 6, 2020 Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images The Blue Jasmine actress was a vision in white and a bedazzled blazer, highlighting the importance and versatility of this wardrobe staple. 9 Different Types of Blazers Worth Adding to Your Wardrobe