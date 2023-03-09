25 of Cate Blanchett's Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks

We've got photo evidence of the star's latest and greatest fashion hits.

Published on March 9, 2023
Cate Blanchett in a low-cut black v-neck jumpsuit with swirly blue puff shoulders and sleeves
Photo:

Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

Cate Blanchett needs no introduction. Regarded as one of the top actors of her generation, she has accumulated accolade after accolade for her powerful performances ranging from the stage to the screen. Given her exceptional and varied talent, it's no surprise that she's become a fixture of the festival circuit, with so many red carpet events to attend she's sometimes worn a look more than once (albeit, intentionally). But no matter what Blanchett wears — or how many times she wears it — we can't help but take our eyes off her. Ahead, we round up 25 of the icon's latest and greatest fashion moments to date.

Keep scrolling for Cate Blanchett's best red carpet moments.

01 of 25

March 5, 2023

Cate Blanchett in a blush pink satin gown with turtleneck and pockets

David Livingston / Getty Images

At the Writers Guild of America Awards, the A-lister took our breath away when she wore this satiny blush pink column gown complete with pockets.

02 of 25

March 4, 2023

Cate Blanchett in a black suit with shoulder pads and flares

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

The queen of sustainability, Blanchett attended the Independent Spirit Awards in this Loewe cape suit (which she debuted at Cannes in 2018).

03 of 25

February 27, 2023

Cate Blanchett in a black sculptural suit with decorative fastenings and a high-neckline blouse

Monica Schipper / Getty Images

At the Costume Designers Guild Awards, the Melbourne-born actress opted for a military-inspired Balmain jacket that one-upped traditional shoulder pads with its bold, sculptural silhouette.

04 of 25

February 26, 2023

Cate Blanchett in a shimmery black gown with lace neckline

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Heads turned when Blanchett stepped out at the SAG awards in this figure-hugging Armani Privé bodycon dress. The black sequins contrasted nicely with the lace neckline, which was repurposed from a dress that she previously wore not once, but twice.

05 of 25

February 25, 2023

Cate Blanchett in black pants with a sleeveless short gold dress

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

It's true, the early aughts trend of wearing dresses over pants is back. Blanchett's version simply works.

06 of 25

February 23, 2023

Cate Blanchett in a black turtleneck dress with open back and multicolored ruffled skirt

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Getty Images

This black turtleneck gown with an open back and colorful tiered skirt — courtesy of Givenchy — was so good Blanchett had to wear it twice. First, at Cannes in 2018 and then again here, at the premiere of Tár in Berlin.

07 of 25

February 19, 2023

Cate Blanchett in a black gown with layered pearl necklaces

Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

Despite having previously worn this Maison Margiela gown to the 2015 Oscars, Blanchett made it feel new again at BAFTAs thanks to nothing more than updated jewelry, namely, a Louis Vuitton pearl necklace.

08 of 25

February 13, 2023

Kate Blanchett in a tan suit

Monica Schipper / WireImage / Getty Images

Without fully committing to the idea of caped clothing, the Oscar nominee mimicked the effect by draping a coat over her tan Lanvin suit.

09 of 25

February 11, 2023

Cate Blanchett in a white dress shirt, black blazer, and wide-leg beige pants

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

The Aussie native nailed menswear in a white button-down, blazer, and wide-leg beige trousers at the Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch.

10 of 25

February 10, 2023

Cate Blanchett in a black and sparkly silver wrap dress with stiletto boots

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

A little sparkle goes a long way, as demonstrated by Blanchett in this two-toned wrap dress paired with thigh-high boots.

11 of 25

January 15, 2023

Cate Blanchett in a beige shirt gown

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

At the Critics Choice Awards, the Carol lead gave us her interpretation of the shirt dress trend with neutral Max Mara separates. Consider it understated elegance.

12 of 25

January 27, 2023

Cate Blanchett in a black jumpsuit with blue puff shoulders and sleeves

Mike Marsland / WireImage

It's no surprise that the Elizabeth star would find tapered puff sleeves appealing. In fact, the London Critics’ Circle film awards would mark the second time she wore this custom Alexander McQueen jumpsuit (the first occasion was the New York premiere of Where’d You Go, Bernadette). 

13 of 25

January 11, 2023

Cate Blanchett in a metallic gray-purple gown

 Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Blanchett radiated at the UK premiere of Tár wearing metallic Alexandre Vauthier haute couture separates. She would later go on to re-wear it, although swapping out the original skirt for black vinyl pants, at the Berlinale.

14 of 25

November 19, 2022

Cate Blanchett in a ballerina-esque gown with black blazer

Emma McIntyre / WireImage / Getty Images

The Oscar award winner nailed balletcore in this eclectic Alexander McQueen dress. If it looks familiar that's because it is. She stepped out in it a couple of years prior at the Venice Film Festival.

15 of 25

November 13, 2022

Cate Blanchett in a red suit with white dress shirt

Hanna Lassen / Getty Images

Another proponent of tomato soup red fashion, Blanchett chose to wear the bold hue à la upcycled power suit by Wolk Morais while promoting Tár in Sydney.

16 of 25

October 15, 2022

Cate Blanchett in a white suit with giant graphic eye design

 Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

There's no doubt that Pinocchio director and horror film aficionado Guillermo del Toro, dug his cast member's Alexander McQueen suit. Just check out its eye-catching design.

17 of 25

September 1, 2022

Cate Blanchett in a black jumpsuit with flower-lined neckline

Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

The Tár lead wore a black Schiaparelli jumpsuit featuring floral detailing at the bust and bellbottom pants to the Venice Film Festival. File under modern-day flower child.

18 of 25

September 1, 2022

Cate Blanchett in a baby blue jumpsuit

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

Next, she stepped out in this monochrome powder blue outfit with a cowl neck top and hareem pants with gold pins at the bottom.

19 of 25

February 22, 2022

Cate Blanchett in a black low-cut gown with irregular neckline

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Va-va-voom. Blanchett stunned at the SAG Awards in this black mermaid gown with plunging neckline.

20 of 25

February 25, 2022

Cate Blanchett in black separates with metallic striped details

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

The style star stepped out at the Cesar Awards looking rockstar chic in this 2.0 version of the tuxedo by Louis Vuitton.

21 of 25

February 12, 2022

Cate Blanchett in a silver streamer halter gown

Juan Naharro Gimenez / WireImage / Getty Images

Blanchett oozed Hollywood glamour when she showed up at the Goya Awards in this Armani Privé halter gown featuring a center cutout and crystal fringes that were made for sashaying down the red carpet.

22 of 25

September 14, 2020

Cate Blanchett in a multicolored dress with sheer cape overlay

 Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

The veteran actress said ciao to the Venice Film Festival in this gorgeous Armani Privé gown with a multicolored sheer cape overlay at the closing ceremony. 

23 of 25

September 9, 2020

Cate Blanchett in a black gown with low-cut v-neck

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

Blanchett flaunted her show-stopping silhouette in this black, body-hugging design that had us wanting to strike a pose.

24 of 25

September 6, 2020

Cate Blanchett in white dress shirt and pants with a dark sequined blazer

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

The Blue Jasmine actress was a vision in white and a bedazzled blazer, highlighting the importance and versatility of this wardrobe staple.

25 of 25

September 3, 2020

Cate Blanchett in a floral embellished top with black wide-leg trousers

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

At Cannes, the stylish celeb wore a pair of black wide-leg trousers that allowed her floral embroidered bodice — repurposed (in typical Cate fashion) from an Alexander McQueen gown — to really shine.

