Everyone Wants a Custom Name Necklace — We Found The Perfect One

Once upon a time, I bought myself a Tiffany heart tag necklace. I thought this was a completely normal ordeal, until people began asking me what lucky man christened my neck with his love. I would stare at them, lips straight lined, and explain that it was me: I’m the lucky lad showering myself with love and expensive gifts. Consider this my invitation to spoil not only your loved ones, but yourself this holiday — with fine 14k solid gold. As a matter of fact, let’s kick it up a notch and add a personal touch. Let me introduce you to Catbird’s name necklace, featuring a customized name, initial, or city of encounter.

As one of Catbird’s best sellers, the Tiniest Name Necklace allows you to add up to 10 characters onto a choice of 14-inch–16-inch or 16-inch–18-inch length chains. All materials used, including in the clasp, chain, and letters, are 100 percent recycled solid 14k yellow gold. Pick between your person’s name, your name, or both of your initials separated by an “&” (the only special character they can accommodate) to create a unique necklace that will last a lifetime.

You can even write out the city where you met or any endearing nicknames you use for each other. The pricing does change depending on the number of characters you include, however, but feel free to get creative with it, if you’re not constricted by a budget.