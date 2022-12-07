Shopping Gift Guides Everyone Wants a Custom Name Necklace — We Found The Perfect One Catbird’s solid 14k gold necklace is on everyone’s wishlist this year By Bianca Kratky Bianca Kratky Bianca Kratky is a fashion & beauty commerce writer at InStyle, where she's constantly either shopping, testing products, or writing about the first two. Her career began in 2019, writing for Cosmopolitan, Oprah Daily, and Coveteur. Her experience has always been in shopping content and always knows where the most stylish pieces can be found. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 7, 2022 @ 09:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Catbird Once upon a time, I bought myself a Tiffany heart tag necklace. I thought this was a completely normal ordeal, until people began asking me what lucky man christened my neck with his love. I would stare at them, lips straight lined, and explain that it was me: I’m the lucky lad showering myself with love and expensive gifts. Consider this my invitation to spoil not only your loved ones, but yourself this holiday — with fine 14k solid gold. As a matter of fact, let’s kick it up a notch and add a personal touch. Let me introduce you to Catbird’s name necklace, featuring a customized name, initial, or city of encounter. As one of Catbird’s best sellers, the Tiniest Name Necklace allows you to add up to 10 characters onto a choice of 14-inch–16-inch or 16-inch–18-inch length chains. All materials used, including in the clasp, chain, and letters, are 100 percent recycled solid 14k yellow gold. Pick between your person’s name, your name, or both of your initials separated by an “&” (the only special character they can accommodate) to create a unique necklace that will last a lifetime. You can even write out the city where you met or any endearing nicknames you use for each other. The pricing does change depending on the number of characters you include, however, but feel free to get creative with it, if you’re not constricted by a budget. Catbird Tiniest Name Necklace Catbird View On Catbirdnyc.com Price at time of publish: $253Shipping: Standard Shipping starting at $5. Order now with expedited shipping to receive on time.Returns: Custom made pieces are not eligible for returns. We know it’s a bit pricier than some other brands your giftee might have their eye on, but because you want the best for your giftee (we’re assuming), the solid 14k gold, instead of gold-plated, makeup will make it worth it. Gold-plated jewelry, while a great option in affordable and trendy jewelry, will eventually disintegrate. The outer gold layer will begin to wear off over time, revealing whatever material is used underneath. Solid gold will remain just as is, sitting sturdy and strong next to their heart (very much like your love). The NYC-based sustainable jewelry brand also works with recycled gold and diamonds to craft ever-lasting pieces, right out of their Brooklyn studio. Being kind to the earth (and the people that craft the jewelry) makes the brand extra special to shop from. And by removing the middleman, they can ship directly from the workshop to the customer, wherever they live to give an honest price that isn’t exorbitantly inflated because it only reflects the material and labor costs. Gifting this personalized gift is not only thoughtful to your person, but to the planet as well. Make this a holiday worth remembering, and present something that will stay close to their hearts for decades to come. Some Other Options to Consider Mejuri Boyfriend Bold Chain Necklace Mejuri View On Mejuri.com Another great recycled solid 14k gold option is this Mejuri boyfriend bold chain necklace. Delicate links are looped together to create a timeless piece — slightly more eye-catching than a simple chain. The best part? You can hook on little charms collected throughout the years to personalize your necklace. Nordstrom Initial Pendant Necklace Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Speaking of charms, initial pendant necklaces simply never fail to impress. It’s one of those necklaces that everyone at some point in their lives have wanted. Note that these are gold-filled, not solid or plated. This simply means that the jewelry piece contains more gold than the latter, but less than a solid. It will last quite a few years in great condition. BaubleBar Acrylic Custom Pendant BaubleBar View On Baublebar.com Perhaps things aren’t that serious yet, in which case you’re looking for something a little more budget-friendly. This Baublebar pendant allows you to customize a name and have it attached to a 14k gold plated chain. Choose what color you want the name to appear in and gift it to your exciting new flame. Gorjana Parker Heart Necklace Gorjana View On Gorjana.com It’s giving Tiffany-heart pendant, but it’s not asking for the same price. This endearing heart charm necklace comes with a price point that won’t make you run for the hills. The gold is offered at 18k plated gold, but you can opt for a silver chain instead. What Is Gift of the Day You probably noticed our “Gift of The Day” badge on this story. For the next handful of days, we’ll be rolling out reviews of one product that we think would make an excellent gift, whether it’s a set of no-makeup makeup, an LED light mask, a backpack perfect for work, or a personalized phone case. Follow along to find foolproof gifts, including some excellent last-minute ideas for those who are a bit challenging to shop for.