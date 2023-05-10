Carrie and Aidan Are Both Very Much "Single" Going Into Season 2 of 'And Just Like That ..."

The cast, crew, and creators of And Just Like That... have been dropping little Easter eggs for months to get fans excited ahead of its sophomore season. Of course, there were the shots heard 'round the world of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett filming in the streets of New York City, indicating a reunion between their characters Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw. Plus, HBO dropped a new trailer last month, giving viewers a glimpse at what was to come (hint: fashion, glamour, and, of course, sex). The very end of the trailer teased Aidan's return by showing him and Carrie locking eyes on the steps of her apartment.

Now, the show's creator, Michael Patrick King, is (lightly) teasing the ex-fiancé's storyline in the upcoming installment. "I started season 2 knowing I was bringing Aidan back, and I felt very strongly about that," King told Entertainment Weekly. "How, when he shows up, what happens is all part of the great fun and puzzle of writing a series, to somehow give people what they're expecting and yet find ways to have people grow and still be that person."

Getty Images

True fans will remember that Aidan was a taken man when he and Carrie ran into each other in the second big-screen installment, Sex and the City 2. And, of course, Carrie had John James Preston (better known as Mr. Big), but he was killed off last season with an exercised-induced heart attack. But fans can rest assured knowing that at the beginning of season 2, both Carrie and Aidan are single (and apparently ready to mingle).

"I would not make Carrie Bradshaw a home-wrecker. That's the biggest leak I can give you. That's not the story," he shared. "The story is [they're] open for business. They're both single. You know how she's single. You don't know how Aidan's single."

And King noted that it was always his plan to write off Big. "I personally knew I was killing Big in season 1," he revealed. "I knew that when I started, and I felt very strongly about that."