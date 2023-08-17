The Strengthening Oil That Makes Shoppers’ Hair “Grow So Fast” Is Just $12 at Amazon

If you’ve already spent hours curating the perfect skincare routine for your complexion, it’s time to find a system that works for your hair. Whether you deal with dry, breakage-prone locks or are hoping to give your mane some extra body and volume, Amazon shoppers recommend one game-changing product: Carol’s Daughter Goddess Strength 7 Oil Blend. Discounted to just $12, the treatment is the key to “strong, shiny, and healthy” hair, reviewers say.

So, what makes this haircare product special? For one, it’s part of Amazon’s Customers’ Most-Loved Beauty section, which features shoppers’ favorite skincare, makeup, and haircare products of the moment. Plus, the formula is packed with nourishing ingredients, including castor oil to promote growth and black cumin seed to condition and moisturize your hair and scalp. It’s also completely vegan and free of artificial colors, silicones, and parabens. Not to mention, Carol’s Daughter is a black, woman-founded business that’s been creating products for all hair types for three decades. Now that’s something we can get behind.

For best results, the brand recommends using the oil on damp or dry hair after washing it. All you have to do is use the pointed applicator to place the product on your scalp and gently massage it into your skin and hair. Just note — avoid rinsing it out; rather, leave it in and let your locks soak up the nutrients.

Need more convincing that this product is the real deal? Look no further than its reviews section, where more than 8,000 shoppers have given the hair oil a five-star rating. One reviewer who said the product “smells amazing” confirmed it “makes your hair grow so fast and adds thickness.” Another shopper saw “tons of baby hairs” grow in after just 17 days of use, and a third person said the “very hydrating” hair oil helped reduce “split ends and breakage.”

Other reviewers couldn’t believe the difference in the feel and texture of their hair after adding the oil into their product rotation. A shopper who called the treatment a “miracle worker” said it “leaves [their] hair shiny and silky-smooth to the touch without being greasy or oily.” Plus, a second reviewer said it makes their hair “soft and manageable every time.”

It’s pretty clear that most people who try out the $12 Carol’s Daughter Goddess Strength 7 Oil Blend end up falling in love with it. So, if you end up in that boat, you’ll be happy to know the line includes other products, like shampoo and conditioner, made with the same powerhouse ingredients. Check out more Carol’s Daughter haircare products at Amazon, below.

