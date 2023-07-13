Helen Mirren's Go-To Sneaker Brand Dropped a Line of Wearable Masterpieces in This Unique Collaboration

An art icon and shoe icon collide.

Published on July 13, 2023

Cariuma, the sneaker brand beloved by InStyle editors, shoppers, and Helen Mirren, who has donned its kicks on many occasions, just released four new shoe designs. ICYMI: The brand is famed for its fun patterns, artistic flair, and annual Pantone color launches. IMO, its latest lineup is, arguably, the most marvelous homage to the art world yet. Cariuma collaborated with the Van Gogh Museum for footwear interpretations of the late painter’s greatest works.

The collection features four designs, each reimagined from the artist’s original works and printed on Cariuma’s ultra-comfortable, stylish sneaker silhouettes. Of the three options, one is made from sleek white leather, while the other three are composed of the brand’s classic canvas material (which feels rather apt given that Van Gogh had a predilection for painting on canvas).

Cariuma’s price point is reasonable, especially given the shoes’ quality and comfort. The canvas OCAs are under $89, and the leather option in the collection is $139. As if style, comfort, and value weren’t enough incentive to shop these shoes, Cariuma plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest with each purchase, so you can feel even better about your comfy-cool buy. If you plan to shop the collection, do so quickly: Certain styles are already running low in stock — and, IMO, this collection poses sell-out risk.

Cariuma Van Gogh Museum Sunflowers Off-White Canvas

Cariuma

True to all of the brand’s OCA style shoes, the three in the Van Gogh collection feature cork insoles, which add a cushy feel and a pep in your step without sacrificing style. The sunflower pattern, featured in two of the four shoes, is perhaps the most iconic of the designs. 

The upper portion of the OCA shoes are made from durable cotton canvas, as is the lining inside. The sole, made from 100 percent rubber, provides a slip-proof grip for even footing, even in slick situations, including inclement weather. The laces, which are made from recycled materials, are resistant to untying themselves or loosening throughout the day.

Cariuma Van Gogh Museum Jubilee 50 Flower Canvas

Cariuma

Each of the shoes in the Van Gogh collaboration are a style statement in and of themselves, and can elevate even the most simple outfits. I plan to style them with my favorite white jeans and a structured white T-shirt to really give these kicks the attention they deserve. If you’re more of a maximalist, why not shop a sunflower-printed smock to match?

Cariuma Van Gogh Museum Wheatfields with Crows Canvas

Cariuma

A slightly lesser-known Van Gogh piece, Wheatfield With Crows is nevertheless brilliant, with its bold blues and mustards that would pair well with your favorite denim. Note the artist’s signature on the sole, which adds a subtle, stylish touch.

Cariuma Van Gogh Museum Sunflowers White Leather

Cariuma

A departure from its canvas counterparts, this sunflower-emblazoned shoe is made from a soft white leather. The sole is slightly more elevated, too, making this a flattering, leg-lengthening pick that works splendidly with skirts and dresses. 

For a wearable homage to one of the art world’s most esteemed artists, shop the new Cariuma Van Gogh shoes, which are almost guaranteed to garner compliments. Hurry — I’m anticipating potential sell-out risk.

