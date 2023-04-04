My Mom, Sister, and I Walked 20,000+ Steps in 3 Different Sneakers From This Comfy Shoe Brand

No wonder Helen Mirren is a fan, too.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Cariuma Sneakers Review
Courtesy of Cariuma.

After what felt like forever, my mom and sister finally planned their trip to visit me in New York last week. It’s been over a year since they came to the Big Apple — and the last time they were here, it was only for a few days. Finally, we had some time to actually explore all the city has to offer, which obviously meant doing a lot of walking. That said, I might not have prepared my mom and sister for the sheer number of steps we’d clock in in a single day (sorry!), but during an evening unwind — post 20,000-plus steps — my mom said, “I don’t think I’ve ever walked this much in a day, and I only want to do it in my Cariuma sneakers from now on.” My sister agreed.

That’s when a lightbulb went off in my head: I have a new story! My mom has been a longtime Cariuma fan, just like the rest of my family, and she’s worn various styles from the brand for her nine-plus hour shifts on hard concrete floors. But of course, hitting so many steps and walking miles upon miles through New York City tests a sneaker, in this case, her Ibi Slip-Ons, on a whole new level. To no surprise, the easy, breezy pair that’s lighter than air passed the walking test with flying colors.  

My mom’s go-to Ibis are made from a super-stretchy bamboo-knit upper, and based on the name, you can probably guess they have an effortless slip-on silhouette that makes them all the more appealing — no need to tie any laces when you’re slipping into (and out of) them. Love! They also are made with a cushy sugarcane outsole and have a removable, cork insole for extra support. And let me (or, rather my mom) tell you: These shoes were still so comfy, even after 20,000-plus steps. Now that’s a true testament to their top-notch design.

IBI SLIP-ON

Cariuma

Shop now: $110; cariuma.com

IBI SLIP-ON

Cariuma

Shop now: $110; cariuma.com

Since we’re a Cariuma family, it would be silly not to mention the styles my sister and I wore that also allowed us to shake our fitness apps to their core — it’s rare I hit 20,000 steps a day, even though I live here. My sister opted for the skateboard-inspired Vallely (which were actually the only shoes she brought with her) that are equal parts cool, comfy, and durable thanks to the 100 percent vegan suede upper that’s three times longer-lasting than animal suede. Design aside, the comfort was out of this world; not to mention the skate shoe adds a certain cool-girl ease to any look. My sis convinced me I need this pair, too.

VALLELY PRO

Cariuma

Shop now: $89; cariuma.com

Meanwhile, I slipped into my Salvas that I’ve been wearing non-stop since they launched last year. The supple leather upper is made from Leather Working Group-certified leather, and they’re easily the most comfortable white leather sneakers I've ever worn — but after wearing them for all those steps, I reached a whole new level of being in love. I’m prone to blisters on my heels, and even some of my most trusted kicks have ended up wreaking havoc on my feet, but not these Salvas. Not only is the leather soft (seriously, no break-in time!), but the insole is cushy and the outsole is slip-resistant. 

The TL;DR? My mom, sister, and I have tried many shoes, but none quite compare to our Cariumas. Plus, the fact that each of us hit 20,000-plus steps in our respective sneaker styles without any aches or pains is a true testament to the sneakers — no wonder Helen Mirren wore them during her travels to France

Shop some more of Cariuma’s incredibly comfy kicks, below.

SALVAS

Cariuma

Shop now: $129; cariuma.com

Black Polka Dots Canvas

Cariuma

Shop now: $89; cariuma.com

Green Canvas

Cariuma

Shop now: $89; cariuma.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Cleaning Out My Closet for Spring Gigi Hadid
I'm Cleaning Out My Closet for Spring, but I'm Keeping These Comfortable, Multi-Seasonal Shoes No Matter What
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Just Proved This Polarizing Coat Trend Is Still in for Spring 2023
Saint Jane Vitamin C sale
The "Magical" Vitamin C Serum That Keeps Selling Out Is Back in Stock — and It's 20% Off for InStyle Readers
Related Articles
Cleaning Out My Closet for Spring Gigi Hadid
I'm Cleaning Out My Closet for Spring, but I'm Keeping These Comfortable, Multi-Seasonal Shoes No Matter What
The Polarizing Sneaker I Used to Wear as a Kid Is Cool Again â and Martha Stewart Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear It
The Polarizing Sneaker I Owned as a Kid Is Cool Again — and Martha Stewart Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear It
Jennifer Aniston Slouchy Boots
Jennifer Aniston Wore the Universally-Flattering Spring Boot Trend Anne Hathaway Is a Fan of, Too
Jennifer Garner's Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Discounted Its Best-Selling Style at Amazon
Jennifer Garner's Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Is Nurse-Approved for 14-Hour Shifts, and Its Top Style Is on Sale
Best Leather Sneakers
The 13 Best Leather Sneakers of 2023 for Perfecting Casual-Cool Style
Take It from a Fashion Editor: This Is the Only 2-Piece Outfit Formula You Need for Spring
I'm a Fashion Editor, and This Is the Bright and Simple 2-Piece Outfit Formula I'm Wearing All Spring
Amazon rain boots
I Count on These Comfy $32 Rain Boots to Walk My Dog in Wet Spring Weather — and They’re Nearly 50% at Amazon
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore My Favorite Denim Brand With the Spring Staple Everyone Should Own
Cariuma new launches
Helen Mirren’s Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Just Dropped the Perfect Summer Shoe in a Classic Print
Here's How to Tell If Your Strapless Bra Fits Correctly
The Foolproof Method to Finding a Strapless Bra That Fits (And Fits Well)
Yes, You Can Make Any Bra Strapless - Hereâs How
Yes, You Can Make Any Bra Strapless — Here’s How
Khloe Kardashian Paired a Chunky Athletic Sneaker From a Celebrity-Favorite Brand With a $16,000 Bag
Khloé Kardashian Just Paired the Chunky Athletic Sneakers You Probably Owned as a Kid With a $16,190 Bag
My Boyfriend and I Got Matching Sandals For Vacation And We Can't Get Enough of How Comfy They Are
My Boyfriend and I Got Matching Sandals From This Katie Holmes-Worn Shoe Brand, and We Can’t Take Them Off
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore Comfy, Platform Sneakers With '80s Punk-Inspired Jeans
The 100 Best Under-$100 Spring Fashion Finds at Amazon, According to 2 Shopping Editors
The 100 Best Amazon Spring Fashion Finds for Under $100, According to 2 Shopping Editors
Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil Ushered in a Spring Version of the Sexy Boot Trend Amal Clooney Can’t Stop Wearing