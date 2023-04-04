My Mom, Sister, and I Walked 20,000+ Steps in 3 Different Sneakers From This Comfy Shoe Brand

After what felt like forever, my mom and sister finally planned their trip to visit me in New York last week. It’s been over a year since they came to the Big Apple — and the last time they were here, it was only for a few days. Finally, we had some time to actually explore all the city has to offer, which obviously meant doing a lot of walking. That said, I might not have prepared my mom and sister for the sheer number of steps we’d clock in in a single day (sorry!), but during an evening unwind — post 20,000-plus steps — my mom said, “I don’t think I’ve ever walked this much in a day, and I only want to do it in my Cariuma sneakers from now on.” My sister agreed.

That’s when a lightbulb went off in my head: I have a new story! My mom has been a longtime Cariuma fan, just like the rest of my family, and she’s worn various styles from the brand for her nine-plus hour shifts on hard concrete floors. But of course, hitting so many steps and walking miles upon miles through New York City tests a sneaker, in this case, her Ibi Slip-Ons, on a whole new level. To no surprise, the easy, breezy pair that’s lighter than air passed the walking test with flying colors.

My mom’s go-to Ibis are made from a super-stretchy bamboo-knit upper, and based on the name, you can probably guess they have an effortless slip-on silhouette that makes them all the more appealing — no need to tie any laces when you’re slipping into (and out of) them. Love! They also are made with a cushy sugarcane outsole and have a removable, cork insole for extra support. And let me (or, rather my mom) tell you: These shoes were still so comfy, even after 20,000-plus steps. Now that’s a true testament to their top-notch design.

Since we’re a Cariuma family, it would be silly not to mention the styles my sister and I wore that also allowed us to shake our fitness apps to their core — it’s rare I hit 20,000 steps a day, even though I live here. My sister opted for the skateboard-inspired Vallely (which were actually the only shoes she brought with her) that are equal parts cool, comfy, and durable thanks to the 100 percent vegan suede upper that’s three times longer-lasting than animal suede. Design aside, the comfort was out of this world; not to mention the skate shoe adds a certain cool-girl ease to any look. My sis convinced me I need this pair, too.

Meanwhile, I slipped into my Salvas that I’ve been wearing non-stop since they launched last year. The supple leather upper is made from Leather Working Group-certified leather, and they’re easily the most comfortable white leather sneakers I've ever worn — but after wearing them for all those steps, I reached a whole new level of being in love. I’m prone to blisters on my heels, and even some of my most trusted kicks have ended up wreaking havoc on my feet, but not these Salvas. Not only is the leather soft (seriously, no break-in time!), but the insole is cushy and the outsole is slip-resistant.

The TL;DR? My mom, sister, and I have tried many shoes, but none quite compare to our Cariumas. Plus, the fact that each of us hit 20,000-plus steps in our respective sneaker styles without any aches or pains is a true testament to the sneakers — no wonder Helen Mirren wore them during her travels to France.

Shop some more of Cariuma’s incredibly comfy kicks, below.

