I Walk Miles in These Comfy Helen Mirren-Worn Shoes, and They’re on Sale Exclusively for InStyle Readers

Living in New York City, I walk a lot between multiple flights of stairs a day, endless blocks, and the occasional sprint to the train. Sooner rather than later, I discovered that mediocre shoes — no matter how cute they were — wouldn’t cut it, especially given that I suffer from blisters and bunions. That’s why I learned to love sneakers — specifically the stylish, cloud-like ones from Cariuma that will leave you saying, “Omg how are these even real?”

If you can’t already tell, Cariuma is my jam, and that’s because the celebrity-worn footwear brand doesn’t cut corners. It instead prioritizes comfort, sustainability, and timeless designs in each and every shoe it creates. Even better, the powerhouse label is giving InStyle readers an exclusive 20 percent-off sitewide with the code INSTYLE20. But, all good things must come to an end; this jaw-droppingly good sale wraps on August 21 at midnight ET, so don’t miss out. Check out the best on-sale Cariuma sneakers below, including my all-time favorite pair, plus celebrity-worn styles.

Best InStyle Exclusive On-Sale Sneakers

The Oca Low style is hands-down my favorite shoes Cariuma has ever created (I know, those are some big words). With the style’s comfortable vegan insole, cap-toe design, durable yet lightweight canvas outsole, and wide assortment of colors, it’s hard to compete with such a sleek silhouette. Not only does it look good, but it feels amazing, too ; I’ve worn these exact shoes for miles with zero aches or pains. Even better, the Oca Low is a top choice for celebs like Helen Mirren and Ashton Kutcher alike, having worn them in both green and black, respectively.

Speaking of celebrities, Alexandra Daddario has worn the brand’s now-discounted Salvas. Who wouldn’t be when the shoes encapsulate subtle yet playful details, such as a side logo, unique stitching, and bold prints, including the actress’ leopard choice. The Salvas are additionally great for all occasions because of the shoes’ premium leather outer, which dresses up the kicks. Wear them with jeans to the park, a dress for a casual dinner, or a mini skirt for a chic, preppy ensemble. Even better, the 100 percent slip-resistant sole makes them a great choice for rainy fall weather, so you’ll be ahead of the curve this autumn.

If you like the simplicity of the Oca Low sneaker and enjoy the exciting details of the Salvas, then you may consider these Slip-On sneakers. Thanks to the slip-resistant sole, cork insole, side logo, and seven colorways, it’s a unique shoe that offers a simple slip-in-and-go process. In other words, the Slip-On was made for the person who enjoys the ease of getting ready without sacrificing style.

If you didn’t find your all-time favorite Cariuma shoe in the above list, or you simply want to take a peek at all of your options, head over to the Cariuma website, here. Remember, everything (and I mean everything) is on sale for 20 percent off when you use the code INSTYLE20 — just do so before August 21 at midnight ET.

