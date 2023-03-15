Helen Mirren's Go-To Comfy Sneakers Just Got a Major Spring Upgrade — and They're Selling Like Hotcakes

People are ready for spring, and it’s totally evident in their purchasing habits right now. Dresses! Light spring jackets! Sandals! Comfy (and spring-inspired) sneakers! Personally, I want all the warmer-weather things, but I’m especially into the last one on that list.

Good thing Hollywood- and editor-favorite sneaker brand, Cariuma, just unveiled new iterations of its fan-favorite low-top sneakers that scream spring — and TBH, they have me reconsidering kicking my trusty white trainers to the curb and replace them with something colorful, but still understated. I never thought I would say that, as I’m a white sneaker girl through and through, but alas, I guess I can be convinced to venture out in color (pun intended) when the right reason comes around.

The Cariuma x Pantone collection has been a top seller year after year; it’s one of the eco-friendly shoe brand’s most lucrative collaborations, which is why the sneaker pros and the color experts keep teaming up. This year’s range includes three new hues perfect for the blooming season: French Oak, a soft, simple, almost-white (but better), Withered Rose that nods to the blossoming flora, and Tapestry Blue, which draws inspiration from indigo waters.

The colors might be fresh and new, but the DNA of the OCA sneaker is all the same. So if its ultra-comfy, sustainable design has already won you over (like it has for me!), don’t fret, because that’s still the case with this new release. The Cariuma x Pantone kicks are crafted from the brand’s signature organic cotton-canvas upper that’s lightweight and breathable, plus a natural rubber sole and supportive vegan insole made from a mix of cork, bio memory foam, and organic mamona oil. Sounds so cushy right? That’s because it is.

The just-released Oca are available in their usual sizing, from five to 13, and will cost you $89. Worth mentioning: They're currently on pre-order, with an expected ship date of April 3.

As the final cherry on top, remember that these low-tops were so good, Helen Mirren wore them when she arrived in France last year, and if they’re good enough for Mirren, they’re definitely worthy of your time. Shop the limited-edition collab before it sells out (which is 100 percent will).

