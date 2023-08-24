The Comfy Sneaker Celebs, Moms, and Fashion Editors Swear by Launched in a Hot Cocoa Hue

I think I’ve had enough of the humid, break-out-in-sweat-the-second-I-step-outside type of weather. I simply don’t do well in the heat, and as much as I love the sunny cheerfulness associated with the summer season, I’m ready for fall foods (pumpkin-spice!), activities (apple picking!), and, of course, autumn hues. Think crisp browns, deep reds, dark blues — really, any of the colors the fan-favorite Oca sneaker was just redesigned in.

Cariuma x Pantone is back with another iconic, sure-to-sell-out collab that signals the arrival of fall — a few weeks early, sure, but better now than later, IMO. Every season, the powerhouse sneaker-maker teams up with the color expert to redesign the Brazilian shoe brand’s best-selling Ocas that are so good, they’ve won over Dame Helen Mirren, in addition to me (duh!), my mom, who swears by the style for 10+ hour-long days on her feet, sister, and fellow fashion editors.

Cariuma

If you’re not familiar with the Oca low-top, first and foremost, I’m sorry, because you really have been missing out on one of the top sneakers in the world. But the good news is now’s the best time to get familiar with the silhouette, as its already extensive color offerings just got even bigger — and better. With the launch of the Cariuma x Pantone fall collaboration comes three new colors that truly encompass the season of crisp leaves to a T: Navy Peony, a deep blue reminiscent of cloud-covered skies, Ruby Wine, a rich red, and Cacao Nibs, which makes me want to curl up by the fire with hot chocolate.

The hues are pretty perfect, but that’s only the exterior. As we all know, beauty goes beyond what you can see, and when it comes to Cariuma sneakers, the real beauty (that coveted, ahhhhh moment) is the comfort you experience the moment you put them on. That’s because the DNA of the Oca is entirely comfort-focused, with a breathable yet durable organic cotton upper that molds to your foot shape, a removable vegan insole, and a slip-resistant, perfectly bouncy outsole made from natural rubber. Let’s just say, every detail has been well-crafted to ensure maximum support and relief with each step.

So, it’s no wonder so many people are fans of the Oca. It combines style with comfort, and, most importantly, is eco-friendly, too. What’s more, with every pair of Cariumas purchased, the brand will plant two trees in the Brazilian Rainforest as part of its long-standing Pair-for-Pair program. In other words, this is a purchase you can feel really good about.

Ready to get a head start (err walk) into fall with the new Cariuma x Pantone collaboration? Same. Shop the rest of the styles for $89 below.

