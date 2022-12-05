Alexandra Daddario and I Both Love This Sneaker, and It’s Now Available In Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year

Plus, it’s eco-friendly.

Published on December 5, 2022 @ 06:00PM

I Wear This Ultra-Comfortable Shoe Everywhere, and Itâs Available in Pantoneâs Color of The Year
After many blisters and foot cramps, I learned that comfortable shoes are a must for living in a place like New York City. My adorable flats and super high heels wouldn’t (always) make the cut. *Cue sad music.* Thankfully, I found an ultra-comfortable pick that would restore my faith in footwear: the Cariuma OCA canvas sneaker — and it’s now available in Pantone’s 2023 color of the year.

The shoe, which is loved by celebrities like Alexandra Daddario and Helen Mirren, has an old-school look that features a rubber sole, cork insole, organic cotton upper, and recycled plastic details. Most importantly, it’s comfortable. I know this firsthand, because I’ve sported the OCA canvas sneaker just about everywhere. I’ve journeyed through countless airports, attended a shoe gala, and even walked the Brooklyn Bridge, all while wearing my Cariuma kicks. During each endeavor, my feet were securely supported, and I never even had to break them in. I simply slid them on and started walking. But of course, I never settle for just comfort; Cariuma’s shoes are at the intersection of both functionality and style. I’ve worn my canvas sneakers with a sleek black dress, matching sweatsuit, and everything in between. The shoes kept up with my style game, never dragging it down — and they just became even more fashion-forward. 

Shortly after Pantone announced Viva Magenta as the “powerful and empowering” color of the year, Cariuma released a collection of six styles clothed in the bright, adventurous color — and yes, my favorite OCA sneaker is included. But the styles don’t end there. Shoppers can enjoy high tops, leather builds, canvas classics, and slip-on options in 2023’s color. Each one possesses that classic Cariuma comfort and never ditches style. But I have to warn you; when Cariuma partnered with Pantone for the 2022 Color of the Year last year, it sold out in a matter of days. Unless you want to be put on the waitlist, I’d secure the goods sooner rather than later.

Best of all, you can rest assured that your purchase, whether from the 2023 Pantone collection or not, isn’t just good for your closet; it helps the environment, too. Each one of the brand’s shoes are made with eco-conscious raw materials while being manufactured in ethical, environmentally-focused factories, and 65 percent of Cariuma’s shoes are also 100 percent vegan. To top it all off, each purchase of a pair of shoes guarantees the planting of two trees. I don’t know what’s better than a brand prioritizing comfort, style, and sustainability. 

