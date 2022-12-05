Alexandra Daddario and I Both Love This Sneaker, and It’s Now Available In Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year

After many blisters and foot cramps, I learned that comfortable shoes are a must for living in a place like New York City. My adorable flats and super high heels wouldn’t (always) make the cut. *Cue sad music.* Thankfully, I found an ultra-comfortable pick that would restore my faith in footwear: the Cariuma OCA canvas sneaker — and it’s now available in Pantone’s 2023 color of the year.

The shoe, which is loved by celebrities like Alexandra Daddario and Helen Mirren, has an old-school look that features a rubber sole, cork insole, organic cotton upper, and recycled plastic details. Most importantly, it’s comfortable. I know this firsthand, because I’ve sported the OCA canvas sneaker just about everywhere. I’ve journeyed through countless airports, attended a shoe gala, and even walked the Brooklyn Bridge, all while wearing my Cariuma kicks. During each endeavor, my feet were securely supported, and I never even had to break them in. I simply slid them on and started walking. But of course, I never settle for just comfort; Cariuma’s shoes are at the intersection of both functionality and style. I’ve worn my canvas sneakers with a sleek black dress, matching sweatsuit, and everything in between. The shoes kept up with my style game, never dragging it down — and they just became even more fashion-forward.

Cariuma

Shop now: $89; cariuma.com

Shortly after Pantone announced Viva Magenta as the “powerful and empowering” color of the year, Cariuma released a collection of six styles clothed in the bright, adventurous color — and yes, my favorite OCA sneaker is included. But the styles don’t end there. Shoppers can enjoy high tops, leather builds, canvas classics, and slip-on options in 2023’s color. Each one possesses that classic Cariuma comfort and never ditches style. But I have to warn you; when Cariuma partnered with Pantone for the 2022 Color of the Year last year, it sold out in a matter of days. Unless you want to be put on the waitlist, I’d secure the goods sooner rather than later.

Cariuma

Shop now: $89; cariuma.com

Cariuma

Shop now: $110; cariuma.com

Best of all, you can rest assured that your purchase, whether from the 2023 Pantone collection or not, isn’t just good for your closet; it helps the environment, too. Each one of the brand’s shoes are made with eco-conscious raw materials while being manufactured in ethical, environmentally-focused factories, and 65 percent of Cariuma’s shoes are also 100 percent vegan. To top it all off, each purchase of a pair of shoes guarantees the planting of two trees. I don’t know what’s better than a brand prioritizing comfort, style, and sustainability.

Cariuma

Shop now: $98; cariuma.com

Cariuma

Shop now: $89; cariuma.com





Cariuma

Shop now: $98; cariuma.com