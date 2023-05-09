The Comfy Sneakers Helen Mirren and I Both Always Wear Just Got the Boldest Makeover for Summer 2023

I have a love-hate relationship with summer. Obviously, #summervibes are the best vibes of all the seasons — think: ice cream for lunch, park picnics with rosé, extended vacations, beachside bonfires, and biking around the city with no end destination on the horizon. Ahh. I’m making myself even more eager now. That said, with all that glory and excitement comes a lot of, well, sweat, and if you’ve never experienced a New York City summer, specifically, let me tell you: It’s a brutal one. I learned the hard way, and I’m already prepping my house (and my wardrobe) for the heat and humidity that’s just a few short weeks away.

Sandals are obviously an essential because letting your feet breathe is a no-brainer. For some (me!), the thought of wearing socks in July isn’t something that’s comprehendible. However, I’m well aware that certain summer activities require shoes that are a bit more supportive and comfortable than slides, which is why I’ve deemed one particular pair my holy-grail summer sneakers: the Cariuma Oca Low-Tops that just got a fun makeover for the season. And yes, you can bet I’m adding a fresh set to my summer 2023 lineup.

I'm aware the idea of wearing sneakers in the summertime can be nearly unfathomable for some people. It was for me — until I tried the best-selling Oca style that’s known to rack up thousands-long waitlists and even counts Dame Helen Mirren as a fan. What makes these suitable for hot, sweaty conditions is obviously their lightweight design; the upper is made from an organic cotton-canvas that’s breathable and lightweight (two adjectives we love in relation to summer fashion). But best of all? They’re machine washable, which means that I don’t have to worry about any damage my sweaty feet will do to these post wear. Simply take out the insole, throw them in the wash, and they’ll come out looking (and smelling) like new.

Other standout features, aside from the breathable upper and machine-washable design, include the bouncy, natural rubber outsole that's also slip resistant, plus the laces made from recycled plastic bottles — so cool!

The Oca is easily Cariuma’s most famous style to date, so it’s no wonder the brand keeps refreshing it. I own it in many colors, but when I say these new summer hues — a vivid Capri Blue, bright Fuchsia, and tangy Peach — are among the prettiest yet, I’m not exaggerating one bit. The in-your-face hues truly encompass the summer aesthetic to a T, and I can already imagine the style punch they’re going to make, especially when paired with crisp summer whites. BRB — running to buy a new LWD (little white dress) right this second.

