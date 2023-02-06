Cardi B Paid Homage to Late Designer Paco Rabanne at the Grammys With a See-Through Chainmail Set

The famed fashion designer passed away last week.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 6, 2023 @ 03:04PM
Cardi B 2023 Grammys Presenter Paco Rabanne Silver Dress
Photo:

Getty Images

Cardi B showed up to the 2023 Grammys in not one, but two head-turning looks. The first being a sculptural blue gown from Indian designer Gaurav Gupta that the rapper wore on the red carpet. When it was her turn to present an award during the ceremony, Cardi swapped out the striking gown for another work of art, this time from late Spanish designer Paco Rabanne, who died last week.

The Grammy-winning artist honored the famed fashion designer in an archival look from his eponymous brand that consisted of a see-through, chain-link skirt-and-top set adorned with triangular spikes and a coordinating ornate chainmail headpiece. She accessorized with a silver cuff bracelet and matching metallic platforms.

This specific look was a part of the Fall/Winter 2020 collection and designed by Julien Dossena, who took over as creative director in 2014, though the dress emulated Rabanne's signature futuristic style that the storied house became known for. In fact, the brand famously crafted Jane Fonda's iconic Barbarella costume in 1968.

The fashion house announced the news of their founder's passing late last week on Instagram writing, "The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration."

Related Articles
Alicia Silverstone Super Bowl Rakuten
How Christian Siriano Updated Alicia Silverstone's Iconic 'Clueless' Outfit for the Super Bowl
BeyoncÃ© 2023 Grammys History Making Win
Beyoncé Celebrated Making Grammys History in a Sculptural, Skintight Dress-and-Leggings Combo
Shania Twain Grammys after party
Shania Twain’s All-Leather Jumpsuit is Giving Elvis Presley
Harry Styles and Taylor Swift Talking 2023 Grammys
The Internet's Favorite "Divorced Parents" Just Reunited
Jill Biden 2023 Grammys
Jill Biden Dazzled in the Glitziest Off-the-Shoulder Gown at the 2023 Grammys
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Cowl Neck Dress with Matching Oxblood Tights
Megan Fox
Megan Fox's Grammy Afterparty Dress Was Basically Just a Bustier
Olivia Rodrigo 2023 Grammys Black Naked Dress
Olivia Rodrigo Wore a Goth Take on the Naked Dress to the 2023 Grammys
Kim Petras Grammys 2023
Kim Petras Is the First Trans Woman to Win the Grammy for Best Pop Duo
Jennifer Lopez Grammy Awards 2023
Jennifer Lopez Brought Western Glam to the 2023 Grammys With a Plunging, Rhinestone-Covered Gown
Bridal 2023 Grammys Dresses
Goth Bride Was the Unofficial Dress Code for the 2023 Grammys
Kacey Musgraves Grammys 2023
Kacey Musgraves Wore a Pink Catsuit and Matching Feather Cape to the 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Swarovski Jumpsuit
Harry Styles Wore Swarovski Overalls and No Shirt to the 2023 Grammys
beyonce at the grammys
Beyoncé Officially Has More Grammys Than Everyone
megan fox grammys
All the Best Beauty Products From the 2023 Grammy Awards Celebrity Looks
taylor swift grammys 2023
These Are the Best Beauty Looks from the 2023 Grammys