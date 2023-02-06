Cardi B showed up to the 2023 Grammys in not one, but two head-turning looks. The first being a sculptural blue gown from Indian designer Gaurav Gupta that the rapper wore on the red carpet. When it was her turn to present an award during the ceremony, Cardi swapped out the striking gown for another work of art, this time from late Spanish designer Paco Rabanne, who died last week.

The Grammy-winning artist honored the famed fashion designer in an archival look from his eponymous brand that consisted of a see-through, chain-link skirt-and-top set adorned with triangular spikes and a coordinating ornate chainmail headpiece. She accessorized with a silver cuff bracelet and matching metallic platforms.

This specific look was a part of the Fall/Winter 2020 collection and designed by Julien Dossena, who took over as creative director in 2014, though the dress emulated Rabanne's signature futuristic style that the storied house became known for. In fact, the brand famously crafted Jane Fonda's iconic Barbarella costume in 1968.

The fashion house announced the news of their founder's passing late last week on Instagram writing, "The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration."