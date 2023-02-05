Cardi B Debuted a Mullet While Wearing a Patchwork Leather and See-Through Lace Gown

The Grammys call for over-the-top fashion, and Cardi B more than delivered ahead of the annual award show. Last night, the rapper attended Clive Davis's Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills alongside her husband Offset, where she not only stuck to the zany dress code, but also debuted a surprising new hairstyle.



Posing for photos on the red carpet, Cardi wore a plunging bustier gown with a mélange of leathers in different colors and textures and black lace panels sewn together in a patchwork pattern from gold chain. She accessorized the floor-length dress with sheer opera gloves, a stack of gold chokers around her neck, diamond drop earrings, and a brand-new mullet: Cardi's dark brown hair was worn short in front with choppy bangs and sideburns, and long waves in the back.



She finished off her glam with glossy lips, shimmery eyeshadow, and feathery lashes.

At the event, Cardi presented Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman of Atlantic Records with the Salute to Industry Icons Award. During her speech, she thanked Greenwald and Kallman for giving her a fair shot in the industry. "Other labels were low-balling me and not giving me what I thought I deserved, but Atlantic was right there respecting me, my vision and my career. Craig and Julie took me under their wing," Cardi said, according to the Associated Press.



She continued, "I was very scared, I was pregnant and I was afraid to tell anyone...I was afraid of people who wanted me to decide between my family and my career, because I knew that happened to other artists with other labels. But with Craig and Julie, the exact opposite happened. You told me I could do both and I will never ever forget that.”