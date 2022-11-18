Cardi B Confirmed That She Had Her Son's Name Tattooed On Her Face

Wave is 14 months old.

Cardi B West Hollywood Pride
Earlier this summer, rumors surfaced about Cardi B having a face tattoo. Last night, the rapper confirmed that she did, indeed, have the word "Wave" tattooed along her jawline. The ink is a tribute to her son, 14-month-old Wave, who she shares with her husband, Offset. Cardi also has a tattoo of her daughter's name, Kulture Kiari.

People reports that last night, Cardi gave an up-close look at the Wave tattoo while she held back her dark hair and showed off very long purple nails. The word runs along her jaw and is done in brown ink. Kulture's name is on Cardi's arm in a similar font.

"I tatted my son’s name because I love him," she said in the brief Instagram clip before adding, "And I tatted my daughter’s name."

Back in January, she teased the idea on social media, tweeting, "Random but …. I'm 1% close too tatting my sons [sic] name on my face….I really really wanna do it!" Initially, when tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos posted the images in August, fans were unsure exactly what was going on. In prior clips of the tattoo, the ink appeared to be red.

Cardi and Offset share two children together. In addition to Kulture and Wave, Offset has sons Jordan, 12, and Kody, 7, and daughter Kalea Marie, 7, all from previous relationships. Offset had Kulture's name tattooed on him when she was just 7 months old.

