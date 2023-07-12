What’s Cooking, Cardi B?

Growing up in the South Bronx, Cardi B loved spending time at her grandmother’s apartment. She still treasures those moments. In fact, she has continued the tradition of being surrounded by family with her own children, Kulture Kiari Cephus, 4, and 1-year-old son Wave Set Cephus.



“I make sure my kids are constantly around family and I bring them back home with me to the Bronx,” says the music superstar, who was born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar. “My kids knowing their grandparents and the community I grew up in is an important part of their identity.”



One of the most beloved memories from her childhood is watching her mother and grandma cook. “My grandma makes the best sancocho. We only have it on special occasions,” she shares. “Oh! I can just dream about it right now.”



While they didn’t have much financially, when her grandma wanted to make something quick and delicious, Cardi remembers her making classic Spanish rice or chicken fettuccine. "My favorite memory is eating together as a family,” she says. “There are a lot of personalities at the table. I want my kids to know how important these moments are, being with family, and to cherish them.”



Courtesy Knorr

A key staple of those dishes were Knorr flavor-enhancing products, which took the dishes up a notch — or two ... or three or four. “Knorr was always in my house growing up,” Cardi adds, noting that she was born to a Dominican father and a Trinidadian mother. “Ever since I was a little kid running around in the kitchen, just grabbing whatever my mom and grandma made with it. I have so many memories of using Knorr for big family meals growing up. Now, I want to bring that tradition to my own family dinner table.”



Sometimes, you really can go home again. And Cardi is doing just that. “I’m a busy parent myself, and I still love to cook for my family when I can,” she says. “When I do, I’m on the lookout for convenient meals, but you know I don’t want to sacrifice on taste.”

To that end, she recently teamed up with Knorr to help launch a series of recipes (also known as “Knorr Taste Combos”) to inspire people to cook at home. Using lean protein, vegetables, and Knorr seasonings, the dishes are easy to make and affordable.



“My Taste Combo dish brings together the trifecta of protein, veggies, and the flavor of Knorr Chicken Bouillon — the real star and is a staple in my kitchen when I make meals for my own family,” Cardi adds. “Or as I say it, BOO-YON!”



Read on to find out more about Cardi's surprisingly easy chicken recipe, who she'd want to collab with next, and what she'd tell her younger self.



Is there a Dominican dish that Kulture loves and requests?

She likes a chimi, [which is] a nice Dominican burger with fritura on the side. She loves it all.



When you shop for groceries, what always ends up in your cart?

Chicken, rice, beans, cilantro, tomato paste, and of course Knorr.



You created your own Cardi B’s Taste Combo for Knorr. What inspired this dish?

This is a spin on the viral Marry Me Chicken recipe. It brings together super-easy, delicious ingredients like chicken, veggies, sauce, and Knorr’s Chicken Bouillon. You can make it at home in your kitchen in just 30 minutes, believe it or not.



If you had to choose one Dominican slang word that you absolutely love using, what would it be?

“Que lo que.” This means "Whats up?" I use it in both English and Spanish all the time.



When can fans expect new music from you?

Haven’t y'all heard my latest remix with Latto?! But in the meantime, I’ll keep everyone guessing.



Who is your dream music collaboration?

I love collaborating with other female rappers. There’s so much talent and hidden gems who just need to be out there in the world. And I love being a part of that.



What do you wish you could tell your younger self?

To never give up on my dreams, which I didn’t.