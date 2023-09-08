Cardi B Wore Three Over-the-Top Headpieces in the "Bongos" Music Video

Is it too late to crown the latest release from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion the song of the summer? Well, if it is, "Bongos" should very well be in contention for song of the year, because it paired some unforgettable fashion along with some very Cardi and Meg lyrics. After all, the two are following up on their super successful megahit "WAP," which hit the charts in 2020 and has been in our collective consciousness ever since.

In the clip, which premiered at midnight, Cardi wears three Harris Reed demi-couture headpieces made in collaboration with Vivienne Lake. Each one coordinated with an intricate cutout one-piece that matched in color, including turquoise, hot pink, and bright yellow. Each 'fit also included matching bangles and, naturally, Cardi showed off the flowing grassy designs with her signature dance moves. If the couture creations look familiar, Iman wore a similar one when she attended the Met Gala with Reed in 2021.

Before the song dropped last night, Cardi gave some words of warning to fans expecting a "WAP" part deux.

“I wonder how people are gonna react to this vibe because they’re really like expecting ‘WAP,’ like, ‘oh, here they go again talking this and that,'” Cardi said during an appearance on the Whoo’s House podcast, according to Billboard. “We are talking a little, you know, about some pussy, but not like ‘WAP’ type of stuff."

She also spoke about the video (though she didn't call out the Harris Reed creations by name).

“It’s a different theme and the video is like a whole complete different type of theme,” Cardi added, saying that the visuals were “intricate" and "beautiful."

She finished by speaking about her collaborator because nothing's hotter than hot girls supporting each other.

“We put in our sweat and everything,” she said. “It’s like on some ‘bitch, you jump, I jump … if you wit it, I wit it. We’re gonna do it.’ We worked so hard on the music video. You’re gonna see … that’s thought put into that.”

