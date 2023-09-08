Cardi B Wore Three Over-the-Top Headpieces in the "Bongos" Music Video

And they weren't even the most outrageous fashion moments.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 @ 11:37AM
Cardi B Bongos Music Video
Photo:

YouTube

Is it too late to crown the latest release from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion the song of the summer? Well, if it is, "Bongos" should very well be in contention for song of the year, because it paired some unforgettable fashion along with some very Cardi and Meg lyrics. After all, the two are following up on their super successful megahit "WAP," which hit the charts in 2020 and has been in our collective consciousness ever since. 

Cardi B Bongos Music Video

YouTube

In the clip, which premiered at midnight, Cardi wears three Harris Reed demi-couture headpieces made in collaboration with Vivienne Lake. Each one coordinated with an intricate cutout one-piece that matched in color, including turquoise, hot pink, and bright yellow. Each 'fit also included matching bangles and, naturally, Cardi showed off the flowing grassy designs with her signature dance moves. If the couture creations look familiar, Iman wore a similar one when she attended the Met Gala with Reed in 2021.

Before the song dropped last night, Cardi gave some words of warning to fans expecting a "WAP" part deux

“I wonder how people are gonna react to this vibe because they’re really like expecting ‘WAP,’ like, ‘oh, here they go again talking this and that,'” Cardi said during an appearance on the Whoo’s House podcast, according to Billboard. “We are talking a little, you know, about some pussy, but not like ‘WAP’ type of stuff."

Cardi B Bongos Music Video

YouTube

She also spoke about the video (though she didn't call out the Harris Reed creations by name).

“It’s a different theme and the video is like a whole complete different type of theme,” Cardi added, saying that the visuals were “intricate" and "beautiful." 

She finished by speaking about her collaborator because nothing's hotter than hot girls supporting each other.

“We put in our sweat and everything,” she said. “It’s like on some ‘bitch, you jump, I jump … if you wit it, I wit it. We’re gonna do it.’ We worked so hard on the music video. You’re gonna see … that’s thought put into that.”

Related Articles
Julia Fox NYFW Illusion Dress
Julia Fox Paired the Most Chaotic Micro-Minidress With an Even More Chaotic Hairstyle
Charlize Theron Breitling's Meatpacking boutique
Charlize Theron Paired Her Summer Slip Dress With the Coziest Knit Sweater
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Massively Oversized Coat With No Pants to Coach's Runway Show
Hailey Bieber IG
Noted Blazer Fanatic Hailey Bieber Outdid Herself With the Biggest One Yet
Olivia Rodrigo visits SiriusXM
Olivia Rodrigo's Vampire Shirt Was a Homage to Angelina Jolie
Julia Fox Pandora NYFW Watches
Just Julia Fox Wearing a Plethora of Wristwatches as a Two-Piece Set, NBD
Charlize Theron Breitling's Meatpacking boutique
Charlize Theron Just Wore the Most Divisive Sandals on the Red Carpet
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Just Put a Sexy Twist on the Blazer Dress
Blake Lively Mixed So Many Patterns for Her Latest Outing With Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively Mixed So Many Patterns for Her Latest Outing With Ryan Reynolds
Hailey and Justin Bieber Finally Dressed Like They're Headed to the Same Place
Hailey and Justin Bieber Finally Dressed Like They're Headed to the Same Place
Nicole Kidman Expats
Nicole Kidman Chopped Off All of Her Hair for Her Latest Role
Gigi Hadid for Jacquemus Sequin Puff Dress and Water Hose
Gigi Hadid Looks Like a Giant Egg in Her Latest Fashion Campaign
Naomi Campbell NYFW Sheer Dress PrettyLittleThing
Naomi Campbell Just Freed the Nipple in a Totally Sheer Rhinestone Gown
Kim Kardashian Crystal Bra Top BeyoncÃ© Renaissance Birthday Show
Kim Kardashian Wore a Bra Top Made Entirely of Swarovski Crystals to Beyoncé's Renaissance Concert
Florence Pugh ELLE Style Awards 2023
Florence Pugh Paired Her Spiky Hair With a Sheer Lacy Wedding Gown
BeyoncÃ© Birthday Renaissance Concert Versace Look
Beyoncé's Birthday Suit Included a Custom Versace Chainmail Minidress