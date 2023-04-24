Celebrity Cardi B Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Fashion and Beauty Looks Through the Years She never disappoints. By Krista Carter Krista Carter Krista Carter is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience working in beauty and fashion. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 24, 2023 @ 03:57PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images In her meteoric rise from social media influencer and reality TV star to Grammy-award-winning rapper, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar (better known as Cardi B) become a full-blown cultural sensation. Her refreshingly unabashed style — in both her music and wardrobe choices — is what keeps fans and the fashion set coming back for more. From glamorous haute couture gowns to eye-popping naked dresses, we capture Cardi B's 25 most noteworthy red carpet and street style moments ahead. 01 of 23 March 12, 2023 Karwai Tang / WireImage At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Cardi B oozed Old Hollywood glamour in a red one-shoulder Robert Wun gown and veil. Her beauty look — a classic red lip and cat eye — also kept with the retro aesthetic. 02 of 23 February 5, 2023 Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic From its sculptural silhouette to its cobalt blue color, the fashion icon's Gaurav Gupta couture Grammy gown was a work of art. 03 of 23 February 4, 2023 Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic Another celeb to jump on the mullet bandwagon, Cardi B wore hers with a custom leather and lace patchwork dress by Roberto Cavalli — complete with matching opera gloves — to the Pre-Grammy Gala. 04 of 23 May 2, 2022 Cindy Ord / MG22 / Getty Images The style star nailed the Met Gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme with a Versace gown comprised of layered gold chains and Medusa medallions. She paired it with neutral, earth-toned makeup (shout out to her MUA, Erika La’ Pearl). 05 of 23 December 7, 2021 Todd Williamson / Getty Images Never one to shy away from attention, the Grammy winner made an entrance at the People's Choice Awards red carpet wearing a plunging pink shard dress and '90s-inspired makeup. 06 of 23 November 21, 2021 Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images Coming away as the winner of Favorite Hip-Hop Song at the AMAs, the recording artist posed in her eighth and final outfit of the night: a flowy ivory dress and shawl with glitzy details. 07 of 23 November 21, 2021 Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic For her first 2021 AMAs look, she wore a black, veiled Schiaparelli gown accessorized with yellow gold nails, jewelry, and a face mask. 08 of 23 November 19, 2021 Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for MRC The 2021 AMA host stepped out at the event's red carpet roll-out in a glittery black velvet number with a high neckline and high slit, the latter of which showed off her colorful ink. 09 of 23 October 3, 2021 Pierre Suu / GC Images Cardi B left her Paris hotel wearing head-to-toe lavender. The color-coordinated outfit consisted of a ruched bodysuit, headband, and sunglasses, demonstrating monochrome dressing at its finest. 10 of 23 October 3, 2021 Marc Piasecki / GC Images Emerald green was the fashionista's color du jour as she explored the City of Lights. It was bold, attention-grabbing, and unique — in other words, very Cardi B. 11 of 23 September 30, 2021 Pierre Suu / GC Images While a leather jacket is a classic wardrobe staple, the New York native turned hers into a statement piece. The studs and sharp metal details on this Richard Quinn leather trench are next-level punk rock glamour. 12 of 23 January 31, 2020 Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images Billboard's 2020 Woman of the Year was all smiles at "The Road to F9" Global Fan Extravaganza in Miami. Her shimmery pink eyeshadow and nude lip balanced out her bright purple bodycon dress with a dropped skirt. 13 of 23 September 30, 2019 Pierre Suu / GC Images Equal parts sci-fi superhero and seductress, the Love & Hip Hop alum took to the town in a low-cut purple leather wrap dress and thigh-high boots. Her pink makeup and feathery lashes completed the look. 14 of 23 October 1, 2019 Rindoff / Charriau / Getty Images During Paris Fashion Week, Cardi B attended the Chanel show, expertly pattern-mixing her outfit. She kept her beauty look simple with red lipstick, shimmery champagne shadow, and jet-black liquid eyeliner. Cardi B Wore So Much Chanel in Her Latest Instagram Post 15 of 23 September 12, 2019 Steven Ferdman / Getty Images The cultural icon showed her softer side at Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball, choosing to wear this ethereal blush pink confection by Georges Hobeika. 16 of 23 August 25, 2019 Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images Cardi B knows how to work it. At the Hustlers photocall, the actress posed in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier from the brand's Fall 1995 collection. The dress's polka dot pattern coordinated with her Bantu knots — intentional or not. 17 of 23 May 6, 2019 Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images The A-lister didn't disappoint at the Met Gala's extravagant "Camp: Notes on Fashion" event. Her quilted, burgundy gown by Thom Browne was a vision with sequins, feathers, and cascading train. 18 of 23 May 1, 2019 Steve Granitz / WireImage At the Billboard Music Awards, the rapper complemented her bedazzled canary yellow Moschino separates with a nude-pink lip (something similar to Fenty Beauty Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick, $26, in Glazed) and mesmerizing eye makeup enhanced by mile-high lashes. 19 of 23 April 12, 2019 Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images The Swisher Sweets Awards honoree was the epitome of unicorn beauty at the event with her rainbow-colored outfit, hair, and makeup. If this isn't a dopamine dressing, then we don't know what is. This Summer Is All About Dopamine Dressing, and the New Trend Is Taking Over Amazon's Style Section 20 of 23 February 10, 2019 Steve Granitz / WireImage Cardi B arrived at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards as an oyster personified. Her show-stopping Mugler Couture gown from the line's Fall 1995 collection is one for the red carpet record books. We'd also be remiss not to mention her on-point pearl accents. 21 of 23 November 14, 2018 Michael Tullberg / WireImage The actress brought modern-day Clueless vibes to the Fashion Nova x Cardi B collaboration launch event. Two-toned purple and pink eyeshadow paired with a glossy lip finished off the look. 22 of 23 October 28, 2018 Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images All that glitters is not gold — except when you're Cardi B. This Powerhouse headliner donned a metallic gold bomber jacket, bra, and miniskirt for a look that was nothing short of fringe-tastic. 23 of 23 May 7, 2018 Taylor Hill / Getty Images Cardi B took maternity style to a whole new level at the Met's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" Gala. Her embellished gown and headpiece, both custom Moschino, were otherworldly.