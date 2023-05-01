Cara Delevingne's 2023 Met Gala Look Included a Shaggy Platinum Bob and Thigh-High Leg Warmers

How does it feel to be Karl Lagerfeld's favorite? Just ask Cara Delevingne, who often closed the late designer's Chanel shows and starred in the storied French brand's ad campaigns. As such, it's only natural that with a theme like "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," Delevingne would show everyone in attendance how it's done. And while she's no stranger to the Met Gala steps (she's practically a veteran by now), Delevingne certainly showed up and out at this year's event by arriving in a plunging minidress with the most dramatic sleeves, maybe ever.

Sporting an ensemble designed by Karl himself, the actress ascended the Met's carpet steps in a stark white minidress that featured a plunging V-neckline, mid-thigh hem, and gigantic, floor-sweeping cape. As if that weren't enough to turn heads on its own, Delevingne styled the frock with a pair of black leather thigh-high leg warmers (complete with zippered split hems), matching fingerless leather gloves, a smattering of silver jewelry, and simple black heels.

Cara's outfit wasn't the only notable part of her ensemble, however — she also debuted a shaggy, platinum-blonde bob haircut when stepping onto the cream-colored carpet. A dark, blue-gray smoky eye added to her glam, and the actress finished the look with a simple pink lip.

Delevingne has worn plenty of Dior to past Galas, including her now-infamous Peg the Patriarchy chest plate back in 2021 and gold body paint last year, literally embodying the night's "Gilded Glamour" directive.

“I nearly burst into tears; I felt so grateful,” she told Vogue about the Dior look. “It’s my most simple Met piece, but it says it all for itself.”

Being that she's one of the most prominent models in the industry, she's racked up a respectable history at the event, from her rainbow-striped camp creation to avant-garde outfits (it's fashion's biggest night, after all), like her silver-helmeted Chanel creation back in 2017.