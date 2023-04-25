Cara Delevingne Looks Unrecognizable With Brunette Hair and Blunt Bangs on the Set of 'American Horror Story'

Cara Delevigne’s signature look may have completely transformed the beauty world when she first exploded onto the scene back in 2011 (saving overplucked eyebrows everywhere in the process), but for her latest role, it seems the actress is ditching her bold brows and honey-blonde hair altogether.

On Monday, Delevigne shocked both her longtime followers and fans of American Horror Story when she was seen filming the show’s upcoming 12th season in the streets of New York City. Although the model’s involvement in AHS had not been confirmed prior to the NYC spotting, her outfit — a black tulle peplum top complete with a pussybow paired with a cropped black blazer, a gauzy midiskirt, sky-high red platform heels, and matching red leather gloves — teased a character that’s sure to be equal parts iconic, fashionable, and (in following with the show’s theme) terrifying.

getty images

Not only was Cara’s outfit off-brand for the actress, but her accessories and hairstyle (gigantic red-rimmed, shade-style sunglasses and a curly brunette wig that featured blunt forehead bangs) made her completely unrecognizable. A simple black patent leather handbag completed the look, and Delevigne added to the character’s vibe by taking drags from a cigarette while filming.

The actress’s involvement in the 12th season of Ryan Murphy’s hit show, tentatively titled Delicate, wasn’t the only surprise of the new installment — her outing came just weeks after Murphy announced that Kim Kardashian would also be joining the cast.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” Murphy previously said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Emma [Roberts] and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. [Showrunner and writer] Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”