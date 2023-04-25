Cara Delevingne Looks Unrecognizable With Brunette Hair and Blunt Bangs on the Set of 'American Horror Story'

She's set to join Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian for the show's 12th season.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023 @ 11:33AM
cara delevingne american horror story
Photo:

getty images

Cara Delevigne’s signature look may have completely transformed the beauty world when she first exploded onto the scene back in 2011 (saving overplucked eyebrows everywhere in the process), but for her latest role, it seems the actress is ditching her bold brows and honey-blonde hair altogether. 

On Monday, Delevigne shocked both her longtime followers and fans of American Horror Story when she was seen filming the show’s upcoming 12th season in the streets of New York City. Although the model’s involvement in AHS had not been confirmed prior to the NYC spotting, her outfit — a black tulle peplum top complete with a pussybow paired with a cropped black blazer, a gauzy midiskirt, sky-high red platform heels, and matching red leather gloves — teased a character that’s sure to be equal parts iconic, fashionable, and (in following with the show’s theme) terrifying.

cara delevingne ahs nyc

getty images

Not only was Cara’s outfit off-brand for the actress, but her accessories and hairstyle (gigantic red-rimmed, shade-style sunglasses and a curly brunette wig that featured blunt forehead bangs) made her completely unrecognizable. A simple black patent leather handbag completed the look, and Delevigne added to the character’s vibe by taking drags from a cigarette while filming. 

The actress’s involvement in the 12th season of Ryan Murphy’s hit show, tentatively titled Delicate, wasn’t the only surprise of the new installment — her outing came just weeks after Murphy announced that Kim Kardashian would also be joining the cast

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” Murphy previously said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Emma [Roberts] and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. [Showrunner and writer] Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Related Articles
meghan markle prince harry lakers vs grizzlies game
Meghan Markle Wore a Bright Pink Set While Getting Caught on the Kiss Cam With Prince Harry
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney’s Iridescent Bubblegum Pink Set Proves That Barbiecore is Here to Stay
Katy Perry Rick Owens Dress IG
Katy Perry's Holographic Dress Had the Most Unique Keyhole Cutout
Your Guide to Bikini Wax Aftercare
Your Ultimate Guide To Bikini Wax Aftercare
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Just Debuted New Brunette Hair With Money-Piece Highlights
Woman Hair Serum
I Used This $10 Hair Growth Oil on My Brows and Lashes for 3 Months, and They’re Noticeably Fuller and Longer
Gya Labs CPC - Rosemary Essential Oil + Hair Growth
This Multi-Use $8 Oil Has Been Dubbed “Magic in a Tiny Bottle” for Hair Growth
Rhianna Walking Outside
Rihanna’s Hairstylist Just Used the Root Cover-Up Kit That Shoppers Say “Camouflages" Gray Hair
Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell Uses This Hair Treatment to Make Silver Strands “Shine,” and It’s Just $13 Right Now
Alterna CC Cream Anti-Aging
Shoppers in Their 50s Say This Shine-Boosting Styling Cream “Makes Old Hair Look Young”
Met Gala Lead Rihanna, Cher, Lady Gaga
The Best Met Gala Beauty Looks of All Time
Nick Jonas priyanka chopra fashion awards
Priyanka Chopra Wore the Springiest Two-Piece Set During a Roman Day Date With Nick Jonas
Shark Hair Styling System
The Coveted Hair Styling System Shoppers Compare to Revlon and Dyson Is on Rare Sale
Rene Furterer OKARA Silver Toning Shampoo
Shoppers Over 65 Say This French Shampoo Banishes Brass and Makes Gray Hair Glossy
khloe kardashian good american event
Khloé Kardashian’s Denim and Diamonds Dressed Her Sexy LBD Up and Down
Hair Accessories Trends 2023
The 8 Hair Accessory Trends You'll See Everywhere In 2023