Cara Delevingne Is the Latest Celebrity to Prove That Peplum Tops Are Back

Like just about everything Y2K, peplum tops are creeping back into the mainstream. But if you're hoping that those love-them-or-hate-them flared shirts won't hit the red carpet or celebrities, prepare to look away, because Cara Delevingne offered up a polished and very wearable take on the trend that proves it's here for good. The model and actress attended the 10th anniversary of the Center for Youth Mental Health (formerly known as the Youth Anxiety Center) in a look from Brandon Maxwell's Fall 2023 collection that included wide-leg mocha-colored pants and a tan peplum top with three-quarter sleeves.

Upon closer inspection, you can be assured that there's not just the usual waist peplum on her top, there are actually two little peplums on her sleeve, too, checking off the three-makes-a-trend mandate in one easy piece. She finished the look with pointy cognac-colored pumps and minimal accessories, choosing to style her short lob sleek and straight.

Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

During her time on stage, Delevingne spoke about dealing with depression and anxiety as she rose to fame as a model. She recently spoke to Vogue about mental health on the magazine's April cover, and she told Vogue.com that she's had multiple people approach her and say that her openness with mental health has helped them.



“I’ve had people come up to me and say, ‘You really helped me come out and be a queer person, or when you spoke about depression and anxiety, it really helped me. And that made me go, ‘Oh, this is all worth it,” she said. “During the past six months, even when I'm having a bad day, it's still the best day.”

Sienna Miller, who introduced Delevingne last night, explained that she noticed that her friend was “grappling with an inner life that was in turmoil."

"Whether it was anxiety or depression, it was all a result of not speaking about my feelings, not knowing how to process emotions,” Delevingne said, hoping that her experience would lead others to seek the help they need.

