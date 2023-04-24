Cara Delevingne's Best Fashion and Beauty Looks

Model and muse Cara Delevingne is a fearless beauty (after all, not everyone can pull off silver-painted "hair"). And it's that unique sense of style and willingness to experiment that makes her an icon. Challenging conventional modes of dress, she's equally willing to play with androgyny, creating looks that are both refreshing and inspiring, and embrace her femininity with glamorous silhouettes — she truly does it all.

Delevingne's fluid approach to beauty and fashion means that she's always reinventing herself — and keeping us guessing about what she'll wear next. But for now, we're looking back at her 25 most memorable looks to date.

Keep scrolling for Cara Delevingne's best beauty and fashion moments.

