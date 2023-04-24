Cara Delevingne's Best Fashion and Beauty Looks

An undeniable style icon.

Krista Carter
Krista Carter

Published on April 24, 2023
Cara Delevingne at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Getty Images

Model and muse Cara Delevingne is a fearless beauty (after all, not everyone can pull off silver-painted "hair"). And it's that unique sense of style and willingness to experiment that makes her an icon. Challenging conventional modes of dress, she's equally willing to play with androgyny, creating looks that are both refreshing and inspiring, and embrace her femininity with glamorous silhouettes — she truly does it all.

Delevingne's fluid approach to beauty and fashion means that she's always reinventing herself — and keeping us guessing about what she'll wear next. But for now, we're looking back at her 25 most memorable looks to date.

Keep scrolling for Cara Delevingne's best beauty and fashion moments.

March 12, 2023

Cara Delevingne in a sheer tulle off-the-shoulder gown

At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Cara Delevingne wore an ethereal Del Core gown that left us breathless. From its sheer tulle fabric to its sultry off-the-shoulder design, this champagne confection deserves a toast.

March 12, 2023

Cara Delevingne in a red one-shoulder gown with high slit and pumps

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The actress brought the drama to the Oscars' first-ever champagne carpet wearing a fiery Elie Saab Couture creation along with color-coordinated platform pumps and makeup.

February 26, 2023

Cara Delevingne sleek dirty blonde hair with crimson lips and soft smoky eye

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

To complement her black Carolina Herrera jumpsuit at the SAG Awards, Delevingne opted for a classic beauty look: red lips, a natural flush, and soft smoky eyes — all framed by her signature brows, of course.

February 12, 2023

Cara Delevingne in a black unitard with floral overlay

Anthony Behar / PA Images via Getty Images

The style icon played up her English rose heritage by showing up to the NFL Honors red carpet in a black leotard with a sheer floral overlay.

May 26, 2022

Cara Delevingne in a black low cut asymmetrical gown with high slit

At the amfAR Gala Cannes 2022, Delevingne stunned in this black asymmetrical dress with a sky-high slit. Her rich berry lip and matching eye makeup created a sultry vibe — not to mention complemented her cool blue eyes.

May 24, 2022

Cara Delevingne in a strapless black gown with cutouts and sheer black opera gloves

Samir Hussein / WireImage

Opera gloves are having a moment, and the Planet Sex host is clearly on board. We love how she modernized the classic accessory by choosing an edgy sheer version referencing her black cutout dress.

May 2, 2022

Cara Delevingne red trousers, painted gold "top" at the Met Gala

Gotham / Getty Images

At the Met Gala, the model interpreted the year's theme ("Gilded Glamour") with Goldfinger-inspired body paint, crystal-embellished eyes, and a red satin suit. The cane was the perfect accessory to strike a dandy-esque pose.

October 17, 2022

Cara Delevingne in a black strapless dress with cutouts

Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

Never underestimate the power of the LBD. At Cannes, the Only Murders in the Building cast member chose to go short and sweet with a little black number featuring cutout details and a sweetheart neckline.

September 27, 2022

Cara Delevingne wavy copper hair and red lipstick

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Getty Images

During Paris Fashion Week — at the Cara Loves Karl Paris party, to be exact — host Cara celebrated her collaboration with the late designer in a twisted halter-neck blazer from the collection, which she enhanced with a classic red lip and copper hair.

January 24, 2022

Cara Delevingne oversized Christian Dior jacket with sequined graphic and loafers

Dominique Charriau / WireImage

The Dior ambassador represented at the fashion house's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show wearing an oversized and blinged-out statement jacket with chunky black loafers.

November 10, 2021

Cara Delvingne black low-cut blazer with pink monochrome makeup

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

Delevingne demonstrated the versatility of a black blazer by wearing it as a shirt to the CFDA Awards. To soften her look, she reached for monochrome pink makeup.

September 13, 2021

Cara Delevingne with long "wet" hair and a "Peg the Patriarchy" graphic white outfit

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

On fashion's biggest night out, the style star made a statement — both fashion and literal — wearing a white Dior fencing vest reading "Peg the Patriarchy" in red.

October 2, 2020

Cara Delevingne blonde mullet and low-cut black jumpsuit

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

Delevingne took the glam-rock aesthetic to new heights when she debuted a platinum mullet paired with smoky eye makeup, voluminous lashes, and a mauve lip for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show in LA. Black velvet pants and a lace top rounded out the look.

February 23, 2020

Cara Delevingne in a lavender suit with white t-shirt and white boots

Jacopo Raule / WireImage

The fashion week darling attended the Boss show in Milan decked out in lavender with a white tee and pointed boots. Her sleek, high ponytail — without a hair out of place, we might add — kept with the brand's polished aesthetic.

February 5, 2020

Cara Delevingne black embroidered mesh dress and soft waves

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

The Life in a Year co-star showed up to the Dior show in Paris wearing this sheer black mesh dress with embroidered details. While she didn't walk the runway, the loose cape sleeves and skirt beg for movement — including a twirl.

January 17, 2020

Cara Delevingne slicked hair and a gray suit with black bralette

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Getty Images

At the Dior Homme Menswear show, the LGBTQ+ icon wore an androgynous look featuring side-slicked hair and a gray suit over a sheer black bralette.

October 13, 2019

Cara Delevingne white eyeshadow, pink blush, and lip gloss with cutout denim outfit

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

To complement her Guy Laroche denim jumpsuit, the It girl donned white eyeshadow — with a subtle cat eye for interest — at the Girl Up #GirlHero Awards in Beverly Hills. Not only does white eyeliner help brighten eyes, but it can even make you appear more awake.

September 10, 2019

Cara Delevingne glittery smoky eye, matte nude lip, and high ponytail

Jim Spellman / Getty Images

Her simple high ponytail doesn't take away from the Suicide Squad actress's New York Fashion Week makeup: full brows, a glittery smoky eye, and nude lips. It's glamorous grunge done right.

August 28, 2019

Cara Delevigne with orange eyeshadow wearing black and white geometric separates

David M. Benett / WireImage

The Carnival Row actress attended its London premiere in Balmain black and white geometric print separates. To add a pop of color, she opted for sunset orange eyeshadow.

August 21, 2019

Cara Delevingne purple and red eyeshadow, peach blush, and matte pink lipstick

Steve Granitz / WireImage

At the LA premiere of Carnival Row, Delevingne stepped out with a frosted pink lip, a swipe of blush, and shimmery purple and orange shadow (with matching hair ribbons, to boot). To replicate her two-toned eye makeup, try something like Huda Beauty's Color Block Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette ($32).

May 6, 2019

Cara Delevingne sheer horizontal striped rainbow outfit and cane with headpiece

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

On the first Monday in May, Cara Delevingne was Rainbow Brite IRL wearing this colorful Dior jumpsuit accessorized with platform pumps, a walking stick, and an eccentric headpiece (to say the least) by artist Machine Dazzle to celebrate camp.

February 26, 2019

Cara Delevingne in a pleated rose pink dress with long blonde braid

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Attending the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week, Delevingne exuded romance — with a hint of retro — thanks to her pink pleated dress and Frozen-inspired braid.

May 7, 2018

Cara Delevingne long black dress with cutouts and headpiece

Frazer Harrison / FilmMagic

The Met Ball vet attended the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" red carpet in a Dior gown and headpiece that resembled a confessional. To lend some color to this look, she went with a deep berry lip, gold highlighter, and purple hair.

May 1, 2017

Cara Delevingne in a crystal silver suit with silver painted hair

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Delevingne pulled out all the stops for the 2017 Met Gala, dazzling spectators with her sartorial splendor. Her Chanel pantsuit and painted silver 'do make for one of the most unforgettable moments in red carpet history.