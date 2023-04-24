Celebrity Cara Delevingne Cara Delevingne's Best Fashion and Beauty Looks An undeniable style icon. By Krista Carter Krista Carter Krista Carter is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience working in beauty and fashion. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 24, 2023 @ 02:50PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Model and muse Cara Delevingne is a fearless beauty (after all, not everyone can pull off silver-painted "hair"). And it's that unique sense of style and willingness to experiment that makes her an icon. Challenging conventional modes of dress, she's equally willing to play with androgyny, creating looks that are both refreshing and inspiring, and embrace her femininity with glamorous silhouettes — she truly does it all. Delevingne's fluid approach to beauty and fashion means that she's always reinventing herself — and keeping us guessing about what she'll wear next. But for now, we're looking back at her 25 most memorable looks to date. Cara Delevingne Is Confident She Could Solve an Actual Murder Keep scrolling for Cara Delevingne's best beauty and fashion moments. 01 of 24 March 12, 2023 At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Cara Delevingne wore an ethereal Del Core gown that left us breathless. From its sheer tulle fabric to its sultry off-the-shoulder design, this champagne confection deserves a toast. 02 of 24 March 12, 2023 Mike Coppola / Getty Images The actress brought the drama to the Oscars' first-ever champagne carpet wearing a fiery Elie Saab Couture creation along with color-coordinated platform pumps and makeup. This Groundbreaking Trend Was All Over the Oscars Red Carpet, and It’s Going to be Huge for Spring 2023 03 of 24 February 26, 2023 Frazer Harrison / Getty Images To complement her black Carolina Herrera jumpsuit at the SAG Awards, Delevingne opted for a classic beauty look: red lips, a natural flush, and soft smoky eyes — all framed by her signature brows, of course. 04 of 24 February 12, 2023 Anthony Behar / PA Images via Getty Images The style icon played up her English rose heritage by showing up to the NFL Honors red carpet in a black leotard with a sheer floral overlay. You Could See Right Through Cara Delevingne’s Rosette-Covered Matching Set 05 of 24 May 26, 2022 At the amfAR Gala Cannes 2022, Delevingne stunned in this black asymmetrical dress with a sky-high slit. Her rich berry lip and matching eye makeup created a sultry vibe — not to mention complemented her cool blue eyes. 06 of 24 May 24, 2022 Samir Hussein / WireImage Opera gloves are having a moment, and the Planet Sex host is clearly on board. We love how she modernized the classic accessory by choosing an edgy sheer version referencing her black cutout dress. Opera Gloves Are the Confusing But Cute Fashion Trend That's Suddenly Everywhere 07 of 24 May 2, 2022 Gotham / Getty Images At the Met Gala, the model interpreted the year's theme ("Gilded Glamour") with Goldfinger-inspired body paint, crystal-embellished eyes, and a red satin suit. The cane was the perfect accessory to strike a dandy-esque pose. 08 of 24 October 17, 2022 Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images Never underestimate the power of the LBD. At Cannes, the Only Murders in the Building cast member chose to go short and sweet with a little black number featuring cutout details and a sweetheart neckline. 09 of 24 September 27, 2022 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Getty Images During Paris Fashion Week — at the Cara Loves Karl Paris party, to be exact — host Cara celebrated her collaboration with the late designer in a twisted halter-neck blazer from the collection, which she enhanced with a classic red lip and copper hair. Celebrity Hairstylists Share the 9 Prettiest Highlight Ideas For Redheads 10 of 24 January 24, 2022 Dominique Charriau / WireImage The Dior ambassador represented at the fashion house's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show wearing an oversized and blinged-out statement jacket with chunky black loafers. The 12 Best Loafers for Women to Add to Your Shoe Collection in 2023 11 of 24 November 10, 2021 Taylor Hill / FilmMagic Delevingne demonstrated the versatility of a black blazer by wearing it as a shirt to the CFDA Awards. To soften her look, she reached for monochrome pink makeup. 14 Blazer Outfit Ideas That Will Have You Saying 'Ok, Wait — I'm Wearing That Tomorrow' 12 of 24 September 13, 2021 Theo Wargo / Getty Images On fashion's biggest night out, the style star made a statement — both fashion and literal — wearing a white Dior fencing vest reading "Peg the Patriarchy" in red. How Fashion Brands Are Standing Up for Reproductive Rights 13 of 24 October 2, 2020 Jerritt Clark / Getty Images Delevingne took the glam-rock aesthetic to new heights when she debuted a platinum mullet paired with smoky eye makeup, voluminous lashes, and a mauve lip for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show in LA. Black velvet pants and a lace top rounded out the look. The Modern Mullet Isn't Going Anywhere 14 of 24 February 23, 2020 Jacopo Raule / WireImage The fashion week darling attended the Boss show in Milan decked out in lavender with a white tee and pointed boots. Her sleek, high ponytail — without a hair out of place, we might add — kept with the brand's polished aesthetic. 15 of 24 February 5, 2020 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images The Life in a Year co-star showed up to the Dior show in Paris wearing this sheer black mesh dress with embroidered details. While she didn't walk the runway, the loose cape sleeves and skirt beg for movement — including a twirl. Gilded Glamour or Not, Sheer Dresses Were Still a Major Trend at the 2022 Met Gala 16 of 24 January 17, 2020 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Getty Images At the Dior Homme Menswear show, the LGBTQ+ icon wore an androgynous look featuring side-slicked hair and a gray suit over a sheer black bralette. 17 of 24 October 13, 2019 Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images To complement her Guy Laroche denim jumpsuit, the It girl donned white eyeshadow — with a subtle cat eye for interest — at the Girl Up #GirlHero Awards in Beverly Hills. Not only does white eyeliner help brighten eyes, but it can even make you appear more awake. 18 of 24 September 10, 2019 Jim Spellman / Getty Images Her simple high ponytail doesn't take away from the Suicide Squad actress's New York Fashion Week makeup: full brows, a glittery smoky eye, and nude lips. It's glamorous grunge done right. 19 of 24 August 28, 2019 David M. Benett / WireImage The Carnival Row actress attended its London premiere in Balmain black and white geometric print separates. To add a pop of color, she opted for sunset orange eyeshadow. 20 of 24 August 21, 2019 Steve Granitz / WireImage At the LA premiere of Carnival Row, Delevingne stepped out with a frosted pink lip, a swipe of blush, and shimmery purple and orange shadow (with matching hair ribbons, to boot). To replicate her two-toned eye makeup, try something like Huda Beauty's Color Block Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette ($32). 21 of 24 May 6, 2019 Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images On the first Monday in May, Cara Delevingne was Rainbow Brite IRL wearing this colorful Dior jumpsuit accessorized with platform pumps, a walking stick, and an eccentric headpiece (to say the least) by artist Machine Dazzle to celebrate camp. Cara Delevingne's Rainbow Met Gala Look Took 600 Hours to Make 22 of 24 February 26, 2019 Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images Attending the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week, Delevingne exuded romance — with a hint of retro — thanks to her pink pleated dress and Frozen-inspired braid. 23 of 24 May 7, 2018 Frazer Harrison / FilmMagic The Met Ball vet attended the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" red carpet in a Dior gown and headpiece that resembled a confessional. To lend some color to this look, she went with a deep berry lip, gold highlighter, and purple hair. 24 of 24 May 1, 2017 Theo Wargo / Getty Images Delevingne pulled out all the stops for the 2017 Met Gala, dazzling spectators with her sartorial splendor. Her Chanel pantsuit and painted silver 'do make for one of the most unforgettable moments in red carpet history.