The Nakedest Naked Dresses at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is known for being one of the most glamorous and bejeweled red carpets the world over, but it also boasts a notoriously strict dress code. In the past, female guests have been turned away for wearing flat shoes instead of heels and, just this year, a journalist almost didn’t make it into a premiere after his evening jacket was deemed too loud for the event’s French Riviera sensibilities.

But this year, stars demonstrated that they weren’t afraid of winding up on the festival’s list of fashion faux pas, exploring every possible way to show up on the red carpet almost totally in the buff. In fact, this year’s red carpet may very well have been the most naked in the event’s history. Whether made out of diaphanous silk with undergarments on full display or boasting more cutouts than a block of Swiss cheese, this week made it clear that there’s no wrong way to bare it all on the step-and-repeat.

Ahead, a collection of the nakedest naked dresses to walk the 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Irina Shayk in Mowalola

Getty Images

Irina Shayk strapped in for the premiere of Firebrand in a teeny-tiny Mowalola bra top and matching low-rise leather mermaid skirt.

Irina Shayk in Gucci

Getty Images

Shayk demonstrated why she’s been one of the biggest underwear models in the world for the last two decades at the British Vogue and Chopard party, layering a black mesh Gucci shift atop a black mesh logo-printed bra and undie set.

Hari Nef in Fendi

Getty Images

Hari Nef’s Fendi couture gown on The Idol red carpet was all about equilibrium, balancing out the look’s completely sheer shawl top with a solid white silk column skirt.

Julia Fox at The Idol premiere afterparty

Getty Images

Julia Fox put a translucent twist on a Pierrot the Clown costume at the afterparty for The Idol.

Julia Fox at The Art of Elysium Event

Getty Images



Julia Fox looked like a living ice sculpture melting atop a mushroom cloud at The Art of Elysium "Paradis" 25th anniversary event

Sabrina Dhowre Elba in Elie Saab

Getty Images

Sabrina Dhowre Elba chose a sheer Elie Saab haute couture gown ornately embellished in all-over silver beading and crystals for the Firebrand red carpet.

Jessica Wang in Christian Siriano

Getty Images

Jessica Wang wore a gothic Christian Siriano gown with a transparent corset, sculptural skirt, and dramatic train to The Zone of Interest premiere.

Eva Herzigova in Saint Laurent

Getty Images

Model Eva Herzigová let her underwear take center stage in his see-through Saint Laurent dress at the event for the Kering Women in Motion Award.

Izabel Goulart in LaQuan Smith

Getty Images

Izabel Goulart flashed some unexpected flesh in this LaQuan Smith gown with a sheer overlay, bandeau top, and hip cutouts all in a bold red that matched the carpet at the Killers Of the Flower Moon premiere.

Elle Fanning in Paco Rabanne

Instagram/ELLEFANNING

If Joan of Arc ever got into burlesque, Elle Fanning’s metal paillette covered Paco Rabanne dress complete with armored pasties would undoubtedly be her first choice in attire.

Araya Margate in Jean Paul Gaultier

Getty Images

Actress Araya Hargate played with semi-sheer layers in this patchwork Jean Paul Gaultier gown worn over matching leggings at the Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny premiere.

Iris Law in Saint Laurent

Getty Images

Iris Law went full femme fatale in this Saint Laurent censor bar slip on the red carpet for the premiere of Monster.

Emilia Schüle in Gucci

Getty Images

While attending the Jeanne du Barry premiere, actress Emilia Schüle wore Gucci’s versions of a BDSM pinwheel — a leather strapped dress that featured alternating panels of transparent mint green and solid black.

Naomi Campbell in Valentino

Getty Images

Naomi Campbell dared to bare it all (or, at least most) at the Killers of the Flower Moon premiere in a Valentino dress with a sheer skirt and bodice composed predominantly of cutouts.

Naomi Campbell in Tamara Ralph Couture

Getty Images

Campbell was the ultimate flapper in a deceptively revealing rhinestone fringed dress by Tamara Ralph Couture at the Red Sea International Film Festival’s Women’s Stories Gala.

Chloe Lecareux in Stephane Rolland

Getty Images

Model Chloe Lecareaux created her own Zone of Interest at the premiere for the film in a metallic gold Stephane Rolland gown with a large triangular cutout that went from her collarbone to her waistline.

Frédérique Bel

Getty Images

Actress Frédérique Bel channeled Metroplois’s Maria at the Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny in a completely transparent Limited Edition 999 dress featuring strategically placed Art Deco-inspired sequined panels.

Cindy Bruna in Vivienne Westwood

Getty Images

Model Cindy Bruna brought the drama to the Club Zero red carpet in a semi-sheer Vivienne Westwood micro-dress and a profusion of tulle, topping things off with a Chopard choker and a very wide-brim boater.

Lori Harvey in Dundas

Getty Images

Lori Harvey’s Dundas gown for the premiere of Asteroid City paired an open-to-the-navel neckline with a totally sheer skirt accented with brushstrokes of green-gold velvet.

