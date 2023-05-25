Fashion The Nakedest Naked Dresses at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival The film fest always features some of the year's best fashion, but this year, it also features some of year's barest looks. By Emily Kirkpatrick Emily Kirkpatrick Instagram Twitter Website Emily Kirkpatrick is currently the Vanities writer at Vanity Fair and a freelance writer whose work has been published in the New York Times, The Cut, W, Vogue, Nylon, InStyle, and more. Her newsletter I <3 Mess was featured in Vogue Russia and Dazed as one of the best fashion newsletters of the year and was also recommended by Ann Friedman and Samantha Irby as one of their favorites. Her writing has also been taught at USC Annenberg. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 25, 2023 @ 03:31PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images The Cannes Film Festival is known for being one of the most glamorous and bejeweled red carpets the world over, but it also boasts a notoriously strict dress code. In the past, female guests have been turned away for wearing flat shoes instead of heels and, just this year, a journalist almost didn’t make it into a premiere after his evening jacket was deemed too loud for the event’s French Riviera sensibilities. But this year, stars demonstrated that they weren’t afraid of winding up on the festival’s list of fashion faux pas, exploring every possible way to show up on the red carpet almost totally in the buff. In fact, this year’s red carpet may very well have been the most naked in the event’s history. Whether made out of diaphanous silk with undergarments on full display or boasting more cutouts than a block of Swiss cheese, this week made it clear that there’s no wrong way to bare it all on the step-and-repeat. Ahead, a collection of the nakedest naked dresses to walk the 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Elle Fanning Is the Queen of Cannes — Here Are Her Best Looks Ever Irina Shayk in Mowalola Getty Images Irina Shayk strapped in for the premiere of Firebrand in a teeny-tiny Mowalola bra top and matching low-rise leather mermaid skirt. Irina Shayk in Gucci Getty Images Shayk demonstrated why she’s been one of the biggest underwear models in the world for the last two decades at the British Vogue and Chopard party, layering a black mesh Gucci shift atop a black mesh logo-printed bra and undie set. Hari Nef in Fendi Getty Images Hari Nef’s Fendi couture gown on The Idol red carpet was all about equilibrium, balancing out the look’s completely sheer shawl top with a solid white silk column skirt. Julia Fox at The Idol premiere afterparty Getty Images Julia Fox put a translucent twist on a Pierrot the Clown costume at the afterparty for The Idol. Julia Fox Dressed Like a Naked Emo Clown at ‘The Idol’’s Cannes After-Party Julia Fox at The Art of Elysium Event Getty Images Julia Fox looked like a living ice sculpture melting atop a mushroom cloud at The Art of Elysium "Paradis" 25th anniversary event Sabrina Dhowre Elba in Elie Saab Getty Images Sabrina Dhowre Elba chose a sheer Elie Saab haute couture gown ornately embellished in all-over silver beading and crystals for the Firebrand red carpet. Jessica Wang in Christian Siriano Getty Images Jessica Wang wore a gothic Christian Siriano gown with a transparent corset, sculptural skirt, and dramatic train to The Zone of Interest premiere. Eva Herzigova in Saint Laurent Getty Images Model Eva Herzigová let her underwear take center stage in his see-through Saint Laurent dress at the event for the Kering Women in Motion Award. Izabel Goulart in LaQuan Smith Getty Images Izabel Goulart flashed some unexpected flesh in this LaQuan Smith gown with a sheer overlay, bandeau top, and hip cutouts all in a bold red that matched the carpet at the Killers Of the Flower Moon premiere. Elle Fanning in Paco Rabanne Instagram/ELLEFANNING If Joan of Arc ever got into burlesque, Elle Fanning’s metal paillette covered Paco Rabanne dress complete with armored pasties would undoubtedly be her first choice in attire. Araya Margate in Jean Paul Gaultier Getty Images Actress Araya Hargate played with semi-sheer layers in this patchwork Jean Paul Gaultier gown worn over matching leggings at the Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny premiere. Iris Law in Saint Laurent Getty Images Iris Law went full femme fatale in this Saint Laurent censor bar slip on the red carpet for the premiere of Monster. Emilia Schüle in Gucci Getty Images While attending the Jeanne du Barry premiere, actress Emilia Schüle wore Gucci’s versions of a BDSM pinwheel — a leather strapped dress that featured alternating panels of transparent mint green and solid black. Naomi Campbell in Valentino Getty Images Naomi Campbell dared to bare it all (or, at least most) at the Killers of the Flower Moon premiere in a Valentino dress with a sheer skirt and bodice composed predominantly of cutouts. Naomi Campbell in Tamara Ralph Couture Getty Images Campbell was the ultimate flapper in a deceptively revealing rhinestone fringed dress by Tamara Ralph Couture at the Red Sea International Film Festival’s Women’s Stories Gala. Chloe Lecareux in Stephane Rolland Getty Images Model Chloe Lecareaux created her own Zone of Interest at the premiere for the film in a metallic gold Stephane Rolland gown with a large triangular cutout that went from her collarbone to her waistline. Frédérique Bel Getty Images Actress Frédérique Bel channeled Metroplois’s Maria at the Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny in a completely transparent Limited Edition 999 dress featuring strategically placed Art Deco-inspired sequined panels. Cindy Bruna in Vivienne Westwood Getty Images Model Cindy Bruna brought the drama to the Club Zero red carpet in a semi-sheer Vivienne Westwood micro-dress and a profusion of tulle, topping things off with a Chopard choker and a very wide-brim boater. Lori Harvey in Dundas Getty Images Lori Harvey’s Dundas gown for the premiere of Asteroid City paired an open-to-the-navel neckline with a totally sheer skirt accented with brushstrokes of green-gold velvet.