How to Dress Like a Cancer, According to an Astrologer

This water signs goes with the (fashion) flow.

By Amber Rambharose
Published on June 22, 2023 @ 01:45PM
Showing Cancer fashion, Cancer Style, and how to dress like a Cancer zodiac sign, Sarah Monteil wears pearl necklaces and bright colors.
Photo:

Getty Images

Happy Cancer season, everyone! Even if you're not one of these emotive and caring water signs, it can be fun to learn about what makes a Cancer a Cancer. Besides a birthday that falls between June 21 and July 22, Cancers tend to be very in tune with all emotions, not just their own. Represented by the crab, they too can have hard exteriors, but inside, they're big softies. 

When it comes to style, these same ideas apply. Expert astrologist and best-selling author Lisa Stardust says there are very few styles Cancers won't try, despite there being many things they're drawn to. "They don't really dress in white. You'd think because they're ruled by the moon that they would wear white, but most tend to just not be into that vibe," she says.

As for what fashion Cancers are into, there are a few consistent styles that jump out. Just like a Taurus values comfort above (almost) everything else, Cancers value all things sophisticated (although the clothes hanging in a Cancer's closet might vary wildly between signs). "Every Cancer has their own aesthetic because it depends on their moon sign," Stardust says. While exact aesthetics might vary between individual Cancers, they're drawn to bold color, vintage styles, and they do love a fashion girlie main character moment, especially this time of year. After all, as Stardust explains, "Summer is their season and they like to stand out in the summertime."

Read on to discover the fashion trends and clothing that best suit the Cancer zodiac sign from mermaidcore to color palettes to flowy summer silhouettes.

Nap Dresses

Showing Cancer fashion, Cancer Style, and how to dress like a Cancer zodiac sign, Katherine Ryan wears a nap dress.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Sleeper Altanta Linen Dress, $320.
"This season, they're more into loose silhouettes," Stardust says of the cardinal water sign's go-to summer style. While Cancers generally enjoy loose-fitting clothing, Stardust thinks they'll be particularly enamored with pinafore-style and nap dresses.

Bold Beach Bags

A statement beach bag, a type of fashion accessory for the Cancer zodiac sign.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza Sparkling Metallic Anagram Basket Tote Bag, $1,000.
Cancers love a bold accessory, whether they're at happy hour or the beach. In other words, you won't find a Cancer carrying a beat-up tote for a trip down the shore. Instead, Stardust says Cancers will gravitate towards bold beach bags with sequins or print details.

Pearl Necklaces

Showing Cancer fashion, Cancer Style, and how to dress like a Cancer zodiac sign, Sarah Monteil wears pearl necklaces and bright colors.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Rellery Blue Cosmic Seastar Necklace, $125.
"Cancers love to wear their pearls," says Stardust. "They love their bling." Dive into this zodiac sign's favored aquatic jewelry trend by layering pearl necklaces of different lengths and styles. For this sign, more is definitely more.

Summer Prints

Showing Cancer fashion, Cancer Style, and how to dress like a Cancer zodiac sign, Zoe Zimmer wears a printed summer dress.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: RHODE Pia Dress, $445
Not only is it Cancer season, but this summer, Mercury is moving into Cancer in conjunction with the sun. For everyone, but especially Cancers, this means more interest in all things new and exciting. When it comes to fashion, this means vibrant and daring prints.

Statement Earrings

Showing Cancer fashion, Cancer Style, and how to dress like a Cancer zodiac sign, a model in a Prada runway show wears statement earring in the shape of seashells.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Jordan Road Vintage Shell Earrings, $120.
More is also more when it comes to earrings. “If they have pierced ears, they'll always wear a fancy set of earrings,” says Stardust. For summer, Cancers might find themselves particularly drawn to nautical and ocean-themed earrings.

Sequined and Crystal Bags

Showing Cancer fashion, Cancer Style, and how to dress like a Cancer zodiac sign, Miki Cheung carries an embroidered Prada bag.
Getty Images.

Shop Similar: Núnoo Destiny Glitter Shoulder Bag, $127.
Whether individual Cancers prefer large tote bags, tiny mini purses, or shoulderbags, Stardust is certain that "the more bedazzled their bags look at night, the better."

Vintage-Style Bikinis

Showing Cancer fashion, Cancer Style, and how to dress like a Cancer zodiac sign, a model wears a vintage-style bikini

Getty Images

Shop Similar: CupShe Floral Print Twist Bralette & Spliced High Waist Bikini Set, $34.
According to Stardust, Cancers "like the high-waisted, old-fashioned kind of look" when it comes to swimwear. Retro vibes are a must for this sign that will likely steer clear of solid swimwear. "They'll wear patterns, checks, prints in their bathing suits," Stardust says.

Patterned Purses

Showing Cancer fashion, Cancer Style, and how to dress like a Cancer zodiac sign, a woman carries a printed pattern bag

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Wavy Dinky In Coachtopia Leather With Cherry Print, $425.
Cancers are all about bright, eye-catching colors, so they'll be reaching for technicolor handbags and purses this summer. According to Stardust, one of this season's standouts for Cancers is the printed Coachtopia bag.

Lavender Heels

Showing Cancer fashion, Cancer Style, and how to dress like a Cancer zodiac sign, Lois Opoku wears Emilio Pucci lavender kitten heels.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: JW PEI Sarah Mule in Lavender, $89.
"Lavender is Cancer's color," Stardust says, adding that "they would probably be into little kitten heels in lavender because kitten heels are very cute, and I think Cancers have that sweetness to them."

Green Sandals

Showing Cancer fashion, Cancer Style, and how to dress like a Cancer zodiac sign, a woman wears lime green sandals.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Ivy Cove Santa Monica Sandal, $305.
If heels aren't your thing, you can still embrace Cancer's favorite footwear by opting for a pair of sandals in shades of green. Stardust recommends "a soft lime green sandal" but also points out that Cancers love Birkenstocks in bright colors as well.

