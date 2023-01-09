Camilla, Queen Consort, Is Reportedly "Astounded" by Prince Harry's Memoir Accusations

King Charles, meanwhile, believes Harry crossed a line with his comments.

Queen Camilla
Seemingly no one from the royal family is off limits in Prince Harry's new memoir, Spare. The Duke of Sussex has made controversial comments about his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, as well as his dad King Charles, but perhaps the most shocking accusations were directed toward his stepmother, Camilla, Queen Consort. 

In his book, Harry referred to Camilla as his and William's "wicked stepmother," whom they urged their father not to marry, and how his father's new wife transformed his former bedroom into her personal dressing room after he moved out (“I tried not to care. But especially the first time I saw it, I cared,” he wrote.) 

The most devastating attack, however, came from Harry's ITV interview with Tom Bradby on Sunday night, when he implied that his stepmother planted stories in the press at Meghan's expense. “Certain members have got in bed with the devil to rehabilitate their image, but that rehabilitation has come at the detriment of others," Harry said. 

Camilla's reaction? According to a source at Vanity Fair, she's "just astounded by the whole thing." Meanwhile, Charles believes Harry crossed a line with his comments about Camilla, and that he will not tolerate him attacking his wife. 

Harry doubled down on his claims against Camilla during an appearance on Good Morning America the following day. “I love every member of my family, despite the differences,” he said. “When I see [Camilla], we’re perfectly pleasant with each other. … I don’t look at her as an evil stepmother. I see someone who married into this institution and has done everything that she can to improve her own reputation and her own image for her own sake.”

