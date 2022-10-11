Queen Camilla Will Be Crowned at King Charles's Upcoming Coronation

She'll be the first queen consort to be crowned in almost a century.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 11, 2022 @ 02:37PM
Camilla and Prince Charles
Photo:

Getty Images

With news from Buckingham Palace confirming that King Charles III will be coronated on May 6, 2023, the royals also added another history-making detail: Camilla, currently the queen consort, will also be crowned during the ceremony, which makes her the first queen consort to have the honor in nearly 100 years. People shared a statement from the palace, which clarified that Camila will be "crowned alongside" King Charles III.

"The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the queen consort," the palace said in a statement released on Tuesday.

While the cermony will take place in Westminster Abbey, as it has for nearly a century, Buckingham Palace noted that the ceremony is expected to be modernized, though it will still be overseen by the Archbishop of Canterbury. 

"The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," courtiers told People.

The last time a queen consort was crowned was back in 1937, following the coronation of King George VI. According to the Royal Collection Trust, during that ceremony, King George's wife, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, was invested the new queen consort and recieved a bespoke crown with 2,800 diamonds. When Queen Elizabeth had her coronation 16 years later, Prince Philip was not crowned.

"The husband of a reigning queen, unlike a queen consort, is not crowned or anointed at the coronation ceremony," the palace stated. "In 1953, the Duke of Edinburgh was, however, the first peer to 'do homage' or pay his respects to the queen, immediately after the archbishops and bishops."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
King Charles III Blue Suit 2021
Buckingham Palace Finally Released a Date for King Charles III's Coronation
King Charles III 60th Birthday Portrait
King Charles III's Coronation Jewels Will Be Worth Nearly $4 Billion
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Wedding
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Bouquet Paid Tribute to Her and Prince Philip's Wedding
Queen Elizabeth II
What Happens Now That the Queen Has Died?
Queen Elizabeth green hat
The Royal Family Reacts to the Death of Queen Elizabeth II
Kate Middleton Prince William Camilla Prince Charles
These Are the Royal Family Members Who Have Taken New Titles in Wake of Queen Elizabeth's Passing
Queen Elizabeth Smiling Green Hat and Outfit 90th Birthday
Celebrities and World Leaders Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II Has Passed Away at 96
Prince Charles Camilla Parker-Bowles
There's a Very Special Reason the Queen Wants Camilla to Be Queen Consort
Prince Philip
The Royal Family Reacts to Prince Philip's Death
Prince William and King Charles III 2021 COP26 Summit
King Charles III Will Reportedly Have to Pay Rent to Prince William
Princess Diana wearing a tiara
11 Surprising Facts About the Most Iconic Royal Tiaras
Everything the Crown Got Right (and Wrong) About Princess Diana
Everything 'The Crown' Got Right (and Wrong) About Princess Diana
Prince Charles Platinum Jubilee 2022
Prince Charles Has Thoughts About His Portrayal on 'The Crown'
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Reportedly Requested to Meet With King Charles "One-to-One" Before She Leaves the U.K.
Olivia Munn
These Are the Celebrity Babies We Welcomed in 2021