Queen Camilla Will Be Crowned at King Charles's Upcoming Coronation

With news from Buckingham Palace confirming that King Charles III will be coronated on May 6, 2023, the royals also added another history-making detail: Camilla, currently the queen consort, will also be crowned during the ceremony, which makes her the first queen consort to have the honor in nearly 100 years. People shared a statement from the palace, which clarified that Camila will be "crowned alongside" King Charles III.

"The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the queen consort," the palace said in a statement released on Tuesday.

While the cermony will take place in Westminster Abbey, as it has for nearly a century, Buckingham Palace noted that the ceremony is expected to be modernized, though it will still be overseen by the Archbishop of Canterbury.



"The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," courtiers told People.

The last time a queen consort was crowned was back in 1937, following the coronation of King George VI. According to the Royal Collection Trust, during that ceremony, King George's wife, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, was invested the new queen consort and recieved a bespoke crown with 2,800 diamonds. When Queen Elizabeth had her coronation 16 years later, Prince Philip was not crowned.

"The husband of a reigning queen, unlike a queen consort, is not crowned or anointed at the coronation ceremony," the palace stated. "In 1953, the Duke of Edinburgh was, however, the first peer to 'do homage' or pay his respects to the queen, immediately after the archbishops and bishops."

