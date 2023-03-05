Camila Morrone Just Gave a Master Class in Spring Style, Including an Amazon Basic You Can Get for $3 Apiece

Plus the season’s trendiest jacket for just $76.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
Published on March 5, 2023 @ 08:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Since it was announced Riley Keough and Sam Claflin would be starring in Amazon’s adaptation of the best-selling Daisy Jones & the Six, the show has been poised to be my 2023 obsession. It has music, drama, unmentionables, ‘70s fashion, and a model-turned-actress turned-‘It’-girl. 

Camila Morrone, who was perhaps previously most famous for aging out of Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating pool by turning 25, is now at the center of the acclaimed series and is (IMO) a street-style maven we should be keeping an eye out for. Just this week, the actress stepped out in New York City in a spring look I’m trying to copy and paste. She paired one of the season’s hottest coats with a light-wash pair of barrel-leg jeans and a wardrobe basic that’s become a celebrity staple. While the actress opted for Éterne’s white tank, you can shop a nearly identical style for just $3 apiece at Amazon

Hanes Men's Cotton Tank Undershirts Pack

Amazon

Shop now: $18; amazon.com

White tank tops are a wardrobe must, especially for those wanting to highlight their eye-catching outerwear, proven when Olivia Wilde paired hers with $3,050 blazer and just this week when Morrone wore the basic with a khaki, ankle-length trench. This Hanes pack is a shopper-favorite — boasting nearly 40,000 five-star ratings — and includes six all-white, 100-percent cotton ribbed tanks. 

While this is labeled “mens” shoppers write that they, “wear these rather than the ones for women” because “the fit is better, the straps don't slip off of…shoulders…the lines are smoother, and it breathes better.” Another, who said that for years these, “have been a wardrobe staple” explained that, “as a woman, I buy men's basic tanks because they're far less expensive.” Kourtney Kardashian even revealed on Poosh that for a more fitted and cropped look, she grabs the brand’s boy’s tank.

As for the coat, Amazon has a number of under-$100 options that can help you recreate this look, including this belted trench from the brand Makkrom, which is available in 11 colors. Shoppers love that, “the coat is lined with a silky fabric inside and the exterior material is soft,” and that the belt makes it easy to “cinch the waist.” You could also grab London Fog’s on-sale version, which is loved by over 700 shoppers, one of whom deemed the coat “excellent, stylish, and functional.” 

Makkrom Women's Double Breasted Long Trench Coat

Amazon

Shop now: $76; amazon.com

London Fog Women's 3/4 Length Double-Breasted Trench Coat with Belt

Amazon

Shop now: $78 (Originally $120); amazon.com

For spring-style inspiration, I’m taking after the Daisy Jones & the Six star, recreating her chic look with pieces you can grab at Amazon.

