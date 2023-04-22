Camila Morrone Just Wore the Very Weird (but Super Comfy) Shoes That Make My Feet Look Like Pig Hooves

No one is exempt from falling in love with something a little weird-looking. Every time I see a dog that looks like it was probably found on the side of the road, my heart sings, and when an outfit is so overdone and extreme it exceeds gaudy, I can’t help but want to save it to my style board. Recently, I had one of those moments with a pair of shoes that I endearingly refer to as my pig hooves, and now they have Daisy Jones & The Six star Camila Morrone’s approval, too.

The actress attended Ugg’s “Feel House” event at Coachella recently, pairing a stylish and simple silk skirt and cropped black baby tee — both from Reformation — with the shoe brand’s new Aww Yeah Sandals. The sky-high, bubbly shoes added a playful edge to the otherwise chic ensemble. They’re a little unconventional, but more in the sense of being so-weird-they-work. They add texture, a pop of color, and three-inches of height to any look, and the open-toe style makes them a must for bold spring and summer looks.

While platform sandals might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about an outdoor festival where you stand all day, I can personally attest to the Aww Yeah Sandals’ shocking level of comfort and support. My pink pair provides more comfort and support than a number of the flat, archless sneakers I’ve tried over the past few years.

Available in four colors, including pink, blue, black, and white, the Ugg sandal features a removable strap, contoured footbed, and dual-density midsole and outsole. As you step into these, you might expect to sink based on the cloud-like look, but I found that I was instead greeted with a level of support that felt like the shoe was pushing back against my foot. They’re durable, dense, and gave my feet major relief (so much so that I wore these rather than my standard house shoes for a few days).

While at first I was a little perturbed by the style — I have them in pink and couldn’t help but draw comparisons between giant worms and pig feet — they grew on me in the same way the brand’s supermodel-loved fluffy slides did. They’re ugly, and I love it! And now knowing just how cool they look with more refined looks like Morrone’s, I’m finally understanding their full styling potential.

Shoppers are already loving this new Ugg launch, too. “These shoes are so comfortable and they look amazing! I feel like a cartoon in the best way,” one person wrote. “Folks always ask me about them when I hit the town in them.” Another customer said they “received so many compliments” when they wore them, and added that the shoes were comfortable enough to walk in “for hours,” noting that they planned to buy another color “before they sold out.”

Are Ugg’s Aww Yeah Sandals destined to be the most controversial shoe of the year? Maybe — but we’re also sure they won’t be in stock much longer. Grab the shockingly-supportive slides before they disappear.