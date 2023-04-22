Camila Morrone Just Wore the Very Weird (but Super Comfy) Shoes That Make My Feet Look Like Pig Hooves

The Ugg sandals might be the most controversial launch of the year.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 22, 2023 @ 05:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Camila Morrone Just Wore the Weird (but Super Comfy) Shoes That Make My Feet Look Like Pig Hooves
Photo:

BFA

No one is exempt from falling in love with something a little weird-looking. Every time I see a dog that looks like it was probably found on the side of the road, my heart sings, and when an outfit is so overdone and extreme it exceeds gaudy, I can’t help but want to save it to my style board. Recently, I had one of those moments with a pair of shoes that I endearingly refer to as my pig hooves, and now they have Daisy Jones & The Six star Camila Morrone’s approval, too. 

The actress attended Ugg’s “Feel House” event at Coachella recently, pairing a stylish and simple silk skirt and cropped black baby tee — both from Reformation — with the shoe brand’s new Aww Yeah Sandals. The sky-high, bubbly shoes added a playful edge to the otherwise chic ensemble. They’re a little unconventional, but more in the sense of being so-weird-they-work. They add texture, a pop of color, and three-inches of height to any look, and the open-toe style makes them a must for bold spring and summer looks. 

Aww Yeah

Ugg

Shop now: $120; ugg.com

While platform sandals might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about an outdoor festival where you stand all day, I can personally attest to the Aww Yeah Sandals’ shocking level of comfort and support. My pink pair provides more comfort and support than a number of the flat, archless sneakers I’ve tried over the past few years.

Available in four colors, including pink, blue, black, and white, the Ugg sandal features a removable strap, contoured footbed, and dual-density midsole and outsole. As you step into these, you might expect to sink based on the cloud-like look, but I found that I was instead greeted with a level of support that felt like the shoe was pushing back against my foot. They’re durable, dense, and gave my feet major relief (so much so that I wore these rather than my standard house shoes for a few days). 

While at first I was a little perturbed by the style — I have them in pink and couldn’t help but draw comparisons between giant worms and pig feet — they grew on me in the same way the brand’s supermodel-loved fluffy slides did. They’re ugly, and I love it! And now knowing just how cool they look with more refined looks like Morrone’s, I’m finally understanding their full styling potential.

Aww Yeah

Ugg

Shop now: $120; ugg.com

Shoppers are already loving this new Ugg launch, too. “These shoes are so comfortable and they look amazing! I feel like a cartoon in the best way,” one person wrote. “Folks always ask me about them when I hit the town in them.” Another customer said they “received so many compliments” when they wore them, and added that the shoes were comfortable enough to walk in “for hours,” noting that they planned to buy another color “before they sold out.”

Are Ugg’s Aww Yeah Sandals destined to be the most controversial shoe of the year? Maybe — but we’re also sure they won’t be in stock much longer. Grab the shockingly-supportive slides before they disappear.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Woman Hair Serum
I Used This $10 Hair Growth Oil on My Brows and Lashes for 3 Months, and They’re Noticeably Fuller and Longer
Andie Swimsuit, M.Gemi Clogs, True Botanicals
I’ve Tried Countless New Items This Season, but These 7 Majorly Leveled-Up My Life
Amazon's best-selling bikini
Shoppers Say Amazon’s Best-Selling $34 Bikini Is Both “Sexy and Comfortable”
Related Articles
Amazon Dress Sandals Loreal Age Perfect Revlon Dryer Brush
These Are the Top 10 Trending Items on Amazon This Spring, Including Best-Selling Dress Styles Under $50
Woman Hair Serum
I Used This $10 Hair Growth Oil on My Brows and Lashes for 3 Months, and They’re Noticeably Fuller and Longer
CeraVe Eye Cream for Wrinkles
Shoppers in Their 70s “Don’t Look Their Age” Thanks to This Now-$18 Eye Cream Made With Caffeine
Amazon Outlet Discounted Fashion Items
Amazon’s Secret Viral Outlet Is Overflowing With New Spring Fashion Arrivals Starting at Just $14
Kendall Jenner Black Outfit Coachella
Kendall Jenner's Buzzy Coachella Look Included the Celeb-Loved Spring Staple You Can Get for $8 on Amazon
Amazonâs New Arrivals Blouses
Amazon Just Dropped New Spring Blouses for April, and These Are the 10 Best Styles for Under $30
Best Acne Body Washes
The 8 Best Acne Body Washes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Hailey Beiber Earrings
Hailey Bieber Wore the Cutest Initial Earrings Dedicated to Justin, and We Found a Similar Pair for $13
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Just Wore These Flattering, Hollywood-Famous Jeans
Tory Burch Is Having a Blowout Sale, With Up to 50% Off Trending Spring Fashion
Surprise! Tory Burch's Blowout Spring Sale Has Discounts Up to 52% on Best-Selling Styles
Jennifer Garner Uses This Hydrating Skin Tint for "Light Coverage and A Natural Glow" and It's 56% Off at Amazon
Jennifer Garner's Dewy Glow at Her Latest Movie Premiere Was Thanks to This Hydrating $10 Skin Tint
The Drop spring fashion sale
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on 300+ Spring Fashion Staples, and We Found the Best Deals for Up to 75% Off
Brie Larson Finally Revealed What Bra She's Wearing in That Viral Twitter Pic â and It's on Sale at Amazon
Brie Larson Finally Revealed the Bra She’s Wearing in That Viral Photo
Blake Lively Wore This Lightweight Crossbody Phone Case and I Have One Similar For $19 On Amazon
My Favorite $19 Amazon Purse Looks Like the $108 Crossbody Blake Lively Wears on Repeat
Amazon's Top-Selling $19 Sandals Are Lightweight, Waterproof, and "Feel Like a Dream" Shoppers Say
Amazon’s Best-Selling $19 Slides Are So Lightweight and Supportive, Shoppers Say They “Feel Like a Dream”
Amazon Shoppers Creamy Eyeliner
4,000+ Amazon Shoppers Bought This Creamy Eyeliner Pencil in the Last Week, and It's Just $5