Camila Cabello's Latest Vacation Photo Dump Includes Skinny Dipping and Long Walks on the Beach

Plus, she dropped some major news for fans.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on July 24, 2023 @ 02:43PM
They say working hard affords you the ability to play hard, and Camila Cabello is taking that sentiment to heart. In her latest carousel of envy-inducing vacation snapshots, the superstar singer is skinny dipping and soaking up the sunset on a trip to Puerto Rico. In addition to utilizing butterfly emojis to cover herself — and to make the snaps appropriate for Instagram — Cabello also documented her beach reads (The Idiot and Quarter-life) and a very dating-app-appropriate image of her posing against a stunningly vibrant sunset.

Her caption also hinted as to what could be in the works post-vacay — and fans are undeniably excited for some new material from the former Fifth Harmony chanteuse. While she was a host on The Voice's 22nd season, she hasn't released new music since 2022's Familia.

"Tiene razón, esta bien cabron," she wrote alongside the snaps. "te amo PR. Ahora back to the studio qué hay un album que terminar." It translated roughly to "I love you PR. Now, back to the studio, there's an album to finish."

Just last week, Cabello hit the red carpet in a spicy black dress. She appeared at the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards in Puerto Rico wearing an asymmetrical dress from The Attico with multiple straps and a bold cutout.

Camila Cabello attends the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards

Gladys Vega/Getty Images

That came after Cabello appeared at multiple shows at Paris's couture Fashion Week, which had her sitting pretty at shows like Giambattista Valli, Iris Van Herpen, Stéphane Rolland, and Alexandre Vauthier. It just proves that the "Señorita" singer has the range — both on the Billboard charts and when she hits the red carpet.

