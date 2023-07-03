Camila Cabello Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Underneath Her Totally Sheer Dress at Paris Fashion Week

And debuted a new set of wispy French-girl bangs.

Published on July 3, 2023 @ 12:30PM
Camila Cabello just stepped out in Paris with a new French-girl haircut. Proving once again that there's not a single cut or color, she can’t rock, the pop star debuted a new set of très bien bangs while sitting front row at the Iris van Herpen haute couture fall-winter 2024 couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

In addition to her freshly-shorn fringe, Camila wore a couture dress that matched the French-girl vibe of her hair. Opting for a see-through gold-and-purple gown with a plunging neckline and bold shoulders, Camila ditched her bra and wore nothing underneath except for a pair of coordinating hot pants. She let the head-turning ensemble do most of the talking and kept her accessories to a minimum, slipping on only a pair of metallic gold sky-high sandals.

As for her glam, she styled her francophile-approved fringe into a tousled top knot bun, and topped off her glowing complexion with a dusting of blush.

Camila's new chop comes about a month after her split from musician Shawn Mendes for the second time. And nothing says new beginnings like a brand-new breakup hairstyle.

11/18/21 | Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Call It Quits + Porsha Williams Reveals Past R. Kelly Encounters

Sources recently shared that the two were giving things a go again, but the timing wasn't right. "Shawn and Camila broke up and are no longer seeing each other," the source told Entertainment Tonight. "They gave things a try, but ultimately the timing isn't right for either of them. They're both staying busy and doing their own things."

