Camila Cabello Wore an LBD With a Plunging Cutout Across the Chest

Today's the day, the biggest summer blockbuster showdown of the century between Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. For months, celebrities have taken sides, with the majority channeling their inner Barbie doll (see: Dua Lipa’s pink thigh-high boots and Gabrielle Union’s tweedy blazer dress), but for Camila Cabello that wasn't the case.

On Thursday, the pop star attended the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards in a look that not only brought the sex appeal, but also convinced us to board the Oppenheimer train. Wearing a one-shoulder, floor-sweeping black gown by The Attico with a plunging cutout at the bodice and three ultra-thin spaghetti straps (one for each shoulder and one across her chest), Camila let the LBD do most of the talking, and kept her accessories to a minimum, sporting only a pair of black sky-high sandals and silver hoop earrings.

Manny Hernandez/WireImage

When it came time for glam, she styled her new French-girl fringe with tousled waves, while her makeup palette consisted of a dark smoky eye, feathered lashes, and glossy lips.

“I’m giving Oppenheimer,” she captioned the post. As fans rushed to the comment section, one wrote, “Cause you’re the bomb. 😏” while another added, “Are we getting a Barbie look next?”

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Earlier this month, the singer debuted a new set of très bien bangs, while sitting front row at the Iris van Herpen haute couture fall-winter 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. Complementing her francophile-approved fringe, she slipped into a see-through gold-and-purple couture gown with a plunging neckline and dramatic shoulders. Nothing but a pair of coordinating hot pants and metallic gold platform sandals rounded out her head-turning look.