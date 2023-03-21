Camila Cabello’s Denim Varsity Jacket Included a Tribute to Mickey Mouse

Spring is officially here, and leave it to Camila Cabello to kick things off with some seasonal depression-curing vibes. On Monday, the singer posted a photo dump to her Instagram wearing a statement jacket that will undoubtedly be the outerwear item of the season.

Camila Cabello/Instagram

Cabello proved it's officially jean jacket season with a modern twist on a retro staple. While enjoying a dish of ice cream, Cabello sported an oversized varsity bomber featuring denim material with cream leather sleeves. But the defining detail of the piece was the Mickey Mouse patches on the chest and arms. She teamed her tomboy look with a bit of feminine flair that included a pair of cat-eye sunglasses and a gold "Big Daddy" necklace.

She wore her hair down with tousled curtain bangs and finished off her glam with dark winged eyeliner and glossy lips. "muy yummy 😋🍓💘🎀🍬🦩🩰," she captioned the slideshow of snapshots.

Last month, the "Bam Bam" singer attended the 2023 Grammys in wearable art from PatBO's Spring 2023 runway collection. Stepping out on the red carpet, Cabello opted for a beaded bra-like bodice embellished with flowers (which took over 40 hours to craft) styled with a high-waisted black skirt complete with a super high slit.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"It was inspired by my desire to make jewelry into clothing and to beautifully show the craftsmanship skills of our artisans," the label's designer, Patricia Bonaldi, told InStyle.

