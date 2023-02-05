Camila Cabello's Beaded Grammys Bra Took 40 Hours to Handmake

When it comes to dressing for the Grammys red carpet, there's really only one rule: wear something fun that makes a major fashion statement. For some artists, that may mean polka-dots and very large hats. For "Bam Bam" singer Camila Cabello, however, the perfect outfit was from PatBO and included a beaded bra embellished with flowers.

"This look is from the Spring 2023 runway collection," the label's designer, Patricia Bonaldi, shared with InStyle via email. "It was inspired by my desire to make jewelry into clothing and to beautifully show the craftsmanship skills of our artisans."

The look also included a high-waisted back skirt complete with a slit, and Cabello made multiple TikTok videos showing off the full look. According to Bonaldi, Cabello really helped bring these playful pieces "to life."



"The beaded chest bodice took over forty hours of handwork to complete," Bonaldi notes. "It’s wearable art!"

This is far from the signer's first time wearing PaBO. She's been rocking the Brazillian brand's sexy designs for years and was one of its first celebrity fans in the United States.

"She was the first person I made a custom look for when she performed at the VMAs in 2019," Bonaldi tells us. "She also wore PatBO in her "Señorita" music video! She’s the most talented, beautiful woman and I’m so thrilled she chose to wear PatBO again, especially on such a special night."

Bonaldi adds that, as she created her collections, she is often inspired by red carpet events "because I think of what makes a woman feel powerful, beautiful and special." Still, that's only part of the story. "I design for all my customers' special moments, and a red carpet — particularly one like the Grammys! — is definitely that!"

While Cabello's PatBO ensemble will no doubt go down in fashion history, Bonaldi is open to sharing a few favorites from years past that she will personally never forget.

"Too predictable to say Jennifer Lopez in 2000? But I love her and that was legendary! Everyone remembers that look. Cher has also had some knockout looks and I’m always inspired by her. More recently I loved Dua Lipa in the silvery, sparkly Versace dress in 2021 — that was a right dress on the right woman moment!"