Shoppers Rely on Cameron Diaz’s Go-To $22 Retinol Serum for “Brighter and Healthier-Looking” Skin

Even as a knowledgeable beauty editor, retinol still makes me nervous. The ingredient is dermatologist-approved for addressing many skincare concerns, including hyperpigmentation and wrinkles, but occasionally it’s too harsh and causes retinol burns. Retinol irritation is especially a problem if you have sensitive skin, but according to hundreds of shoppers, the Versed Press Restart Retinol used by Cameron Diaz is “a winner for sensitive skin.”

In an interview with Goop, Diaz said that her routine is incredibly simple — she listed just three products, one of which is the $22 Versed Retinol. The benefits of retinol are plentiful, but some of the highlights are that it increases collagen production and the rate at which your skin cells regenerate. This means improved texture, smaller pores, less visible fine lines and wrinkles, and brighter skin with fewer dark spots and discoloration.

Not all retinols are the same, and this one was formulated with gentleness and sensitive-skin tolerance in mind. This serum uses encapsulated retinol, which means the retinol interacts with the skin once it’s penetrated it, thereby averting surface-level irritation. Besides the star ingredient, Press Restart also includes the natural retinol alternative bakuchiol, and the antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and soothing chlorophyll.

Shoppers say that it delivers on the gentleness front, one in their late 50s wrote that they have “never woken up with redness or irritated skin like with other [retinols].” Another said that the lines on their neck they’ve had from a young age “started to noticeably soften [after] just one week” of daily use. Someone in their late 60s said this made their “mature skin” quickly become “much brighter and healthier looking.”

Head to Versed to shop the Cameron Diaz-used Press Restart Gentle Retinol, which hundreds of shoppers can’t be beaten for the price, the effectiveness, and the gentleness.