Cameron Diaz Made This Stuffy Office Staple Look Surprisingly Fun

It continues to be a Barbie world, and we’re all just living in it. The Pantone Color of the Year might be Viva Magenta, but we all know it’s actually Barbie pink. I’ve been adding pink clothes to my closet left and right, but of course I’m still on the lookout for more — so when Cameron Diaz was spotted in a bright pink button-down at the Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Los Angeles this week, I immediately sat up and took notice.

Diaz appeared with Tiffany Haddish and Zoe Saldaña in a casual but fun look featuring a button-down in the perfect shade of Barbie pink. While one wouldn’t normally think of wearing a button-down to a concert, Diaz put a twist on the usually stuffy office staple by wearing it in such an eye-catching color. And, despite its vibrancy, she still managed to make it look sophisticated by pairing it with relaxed jeans and keeping it buttoned to the top.

I instantly knew this was a shirt I needed in my own wardrobe; luckily, you can find a similar option on sale on Amazon for just $26

The Big Dart Oversized Button-Down Shirt is designed with a soft cotton poplin fabric blend, and has an oversized fit that’d look equally good worn open over a cami and shorts or buttoned up with jeans à la Diaz. While I’m (obviously) currently eyeing after the bright Barbie pink hue, it also comes in 22 other colors like emerald green, rich cobalt blue, and deep purple, not to mention classics like white and black. Available in sizes XS to 2XL, it features a full button-down front, straight point collar, and buttoned cuffs that can be easily rolled up or down.

While the Big Dart shirt is a new find for me, more than 3,600 shoppers have already left five-star ratings. Customers call it the “best shirt” they own thanks to its “remarkable” fabric that remains “wrinkle-free and crisp” even after washing. “I bought six, almost every color,” one person wrote. “They go over everything — to the mailbox or the grocery store. Dressed up or down. What to wear? Throw on a big shirt and you’re ready to go!” Others are impressed with its “elegant design” and said it “wears like a dream.”

The best part is that it’s such a versatile closet staple, which I’m always a sucker for. Multiple shoppers called out how many ways there are to incorporate it into your wardrobe — including tied up as a “cute summer crop top” and “the sleeves folded up” over tank dresses or shorts. Or, in the case of this shopper, the shirt works for everything from leggings for “cross country flights” to “a quick topper” for a gym run and “an easy bathrobe” for a hotel stay. Talk about a multi-talented shirt.

If Diaz has you re-thinking button-downs, same. Shop the Big Dart Oversized Button-Down Shirt at Amazon for $26 and check out more equally fabulous pink options, below.

