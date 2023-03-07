Cameron Diaz Opened Up About Supporting Drew Barrymore Through Divorce and Drinking Struggles

Cameron Diaz is proving that she's always had Drew Barrymore's back, especially during her hardest times. In a new profile on Barrymore for The Los Angeles Times, Diaz is opening up about her friend's struggles over the years and how she showed her support.

The story reveals that Barrymore began to drink heavily following her split from ex-husband Will Kopelman (the two split in 2016). Diaz recalled that time saying it was "difficult to watch."

“But I knew that if we all stuck with her and gave her the support she needed, she would find her way,” she told the outlet. “I have absolute faith in her. You can’t even comprehend how hard it was to be her as a child, and then she shot out the other end with the ability to save herself.”

The two '90s icons have been close friends since starring in Charlie's Angels. Diaz even often makes appearances on Barrymore's talk show. Most recently, the two cooked Diaz's favorite meal to make her husband, Benji Madden.

Elsewhere in the interview, Barrymore got candid about how her alcohol consumption affected her relationships with those in her life, including her therapist. "He just said, ‘I can’t do this anymore,'" Drew said, referring to Barry Michels, whom she worked with for a decade. "It was really about my drinking. I said, 'I get it. I’ve never respected you more. You see I’m not getting better. And I hope, one day, that I can earn your trust back.'"

After receiving an offer in 2019 to host her own show, Barrymore decided to make a change. "I think the opportunity at a show like this really hit me,” she revealed. "I was like, 'I can’t handle this unless I’m in a really clear place.'"