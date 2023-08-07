Cameron Diaz Wore a Pair of the $50 Summer Sandals I’ve Sworn by for Years

They're the comfiest way to twin.

Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz has always been California cool, with her choppy blonde bob, minimalist makeup, and laid-back attitude. And that effortless vibe is carried through in her style, perfectly exemplified last week when the actress and Avaline wine founder wore an oversized white T-shirt, straw hat, and fanny pack for a date with husband Benji Madden. And down at her feet, she was wearing the surprising summer sandals I’ve sworn by for years.

Cameron Diaz Birkenstocks

Backgrid

While a number of celebrities have worn Birkenstock’s iconic Arizona sandals, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Katie Holmes, and Chrissy Teigen, Diaz opted for the more water-resistant slides I’ve had in my wardrobe since 2019. The Arizona EVA sandals offer that same two-strap design, but instead of suede and cork, these are made out of rubbery EVA.

Zappos Birkenstock Arizona EVA Black

Zappos

I first came across this style of Birkenstocks when my friend in college swore up and down that a pair of the brand’s sandals would change my life. She was, of course, referring to the original style, but with my DSW budget, I grabbed the rubbery pair that were less than half the price. And it was kind of love at first slip-on. 

Zappos Birkenstock Arizona EVA White

Zappos

The durable shoes (I’m still on my first pair four summers later) are available in a number of colors, with Diaz opting for the Khaki green shade. I own these in a classic black but am obsessed with how eccentric you can get, with colors like lilac, bubblegum pink, and sky blue. They feature an anatomically shaped footbed that offers ample support and serious comfort, with shoppers saying that they “fit like a glove.” After a day of breaking the shoes in, one shopper wrote that they become “amazingly comfortable.” “They just cushion your foot,” they wrote, making them “perfect for everyday errands.” And one person who called them “so comfortable” said they were able to walk “over 10 miles in these in an amusement park.”

Zappos Birkenstock Arizona EVA Pink

Zappos

But beyond comfort and support, I love that these can get wet. One of my biggest qualms with sandals — especially living in a city — is that the insoles get almost immediately dirty. With just a couple weeks of wear you can expect a black foot to be imprinted in the shoe, perfectly capturing your toe, arch, and every bit of grime the city’s streets has to offer. It gives me the ick just thinking about it. The EVA Birkenstocks, I was happy to learn, provided me with an alternative. If I want, I can run these under water after each wear, making them by far the cleanest shoes in my closet. And by that same logic, I realized I can also wear them in and around the water, making them my go-to beach shoes since buying them.

Zappos Birkenstock Arizona EVA Purple

Zappos

I’ve long sworn by Birkenstock’s waterproof Arizona sandals and now it seems they have the celebrity stamp of approval. If you want to twin with Cameron Diaz, grab the editor-favorite summer slides for $50.

