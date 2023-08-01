Cameron Diaz Paired a Straw Hat With a Prada Fanny Pack During a Date With Benji Madden

An unexpected pairing for one of Hollywood's most unexpected couples.

It’s not every day that Cameron Diaz is spotted out and about with her husband, Benji Madden, on a public date, but when she is, she’s almost always serving a masterclass in effortless L.A. dressing.

Case in point? On Monday, the actress was seen grabbing ice cream with her husband of eight years while wearing the ultimate cool-girl summer uniform comprised of breezy basics with a touch of quiet luxury. During the outing, Diaz sported a slouchy heather white T-shirt paired with flowy green pants and oversized black-tinted sunglasses. The A-lister shaded her face from the hot SoCal sun by adding a wide-brimmed straw (which sat on top of her blonde hair that had been pulled into a bun), and she finished the low-key look with a black Prada fanny pack around her waist.

Madden opted for a similarly casual ensemble by donning a camouflage baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt, and simple diamond stud earrings.

Guitarist Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE

getty

While the couple, who share their 3-year-old daughter Raddix, has kept their relationship mostly private since tying the knot back in 2015, Madden did share a sweet tribute to his wife earlier this year when celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary back in January.

“In Love, Inspired, Happy and Grateful. 8 years married, side by side, and now a little one for us to guide🐣,” the Good Charlotte musician captioned a drawing of flowers in a vase. “Let’s do 80 more and then forever ❤️❤️❤️ happy anniversary 1•5•✨@camerondiaz my ❤️❤️‍🔥🌹🌎.”

