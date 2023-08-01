Cameron Diaz Paired a Straw Hat With a Prada Fanny Pack During a Date With Benji Madden

It’s not every day that Cameron Diaz is spotted out and about with her husband, Benji Madden, on a public date, but when she is, she’s almost always serving a masterclass in effortless L.A. dressing.

Case in point? On Monday, the actress was seen grabbing ice cream with her husband of eight years while wearing the ultimate cool-girl summer uniform comprised of breezy basics with a touch of quiet luxury. During the outing, Diaz sported a slouchy heather white T-shirt paired with flowy green pants and oversized black-tinted sunglasses. The A-lister shaded her face from the hot SoCal sun by adding a wide-brimmed straw (which sat on top of her blonde hair that had been pulled into a bun), and she finished the low-key look with a black Prada fanny pack around her waist.

Madden opted for a similarly casual ensemble by donning a camouflage baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt, and simple diamond stud earrings.

getty

While the couple, who share their 3-year-old daughter Raddix, has kept their relationship mostly private since tying the knot back in 2015, Madden did share a sweet tribute to his wife earlier this year when celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary back in January.

“In Love, Inspired, Happy and Grateful. 8 years married, side by side, and now a little one for us to guide🐣,” the Good Charlotte musician captioned a drawing of flowers in a vase. “Let’s do 80 more and then forever ❤️❤️❤️ happy anniversary 1•5•✨@camerondiaz my ❤️❤️‍🔥🌹🌎.”