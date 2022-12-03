Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Showed Off Their Casual-Cool Couple's Style on a Rare Date Night

After eight years as a couple, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have finally hit their style stride. On Friday, the ultra-private duo stepped out for a rare date night in London at Sparrow Italia for dinner while mastering the art of twinning.



During their parents' night out, Cameron and Benji both opted for all-black outfits that were complementary, but not matchy-matchy. Cameron, for her part, tucked her black skinny jeans into a pair of chunky platform boots, and for a polished twist, she wore a black turtleneck underneath her oversized checkered blazer. The actress's only accessories included tiny gold hoops, and she wore little-to-no makeup with her blonde hair pulled back into a messy bun.



Meanwhile, Benji went the more rocker route in a leather jacket layered over a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and a matching baseball cap emblazoned with the words "born" and "raised."

The couple's outing came just days after Diaz revealed the recipe that won her husband's heart during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. On the episode, Diaz demonstrated how to make her famous "shallot gold," which was included in the first dish she ever cooked for Madden. "We get home from this two-day immersive course on Northern and Southern Italian cooking, and you are about to go on a date with Benji," explained Barrymore, adding: "And we had talked about it all weekend and I drove you to a grocery store, so pregnant I stayed in the car, and you went inside. What was the dish you made him that night? I'm gonna let you tell it. I remember it clear as day."

"Lamp chops. Mediterranean lamb chops, some couscous, and some broccoli and sauteed zucchini," Diaz replied, explaining that she put the shallot gold in the couscous — and from then on out, they've been a couple.