Cameron Diaz Wore This Celeb-Loved Jewelry Brand to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

From sparkly outfits to confetti-covered floors, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was the place to be this summer. Star-studded crowds only increased the show’s allure, with Cameron Diaz, Tiffany Haddish, and Zoe Saldaña showing up to Swift’s SoFi Stadium gig in Los Angeles last week. The three celebrities wore stacks of bracelets, much like Gigi Hadid recently did, as part of the Eras Tour concert tradition of trading friendship bracelets. But Diaz, Haddish, and Saldaña weren’t just showing off any ol’ jewelry brand; they were wearing Baublebar.

Baublebar has established itself as one of the leading affordable jewelry brands preferred by top names such as Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and Katie Holmes. While the label offers earrings, necklaces, phone cases, and more, its bracelets are a step above, and I’m sharing the six exact Baublebar bracelets the stars wore to the Eras Tour. But don’t think these pieces are just jewelry for concerts; they’re great for a variety of occasions, too, including weddings, casual get-togethers, work, and beyond. Better yet, enjoy 20 percent off your purchase with code STACKING20 when you buy two or more bracelets.

Pisa Gold Ball Bracelet

We can’t talk about Baublebar without calling out the beloved Pisa Bracelet that has sold “thousands” of times. Available in gold plated brass and various bead sizes, the stretch bracelet can be worn alone or as a part of a complete stack. Dress it up with a chic dress, or keep it casual with a plain white shirt and jeans.

Custom Woven Friendship Bracelet

Up next is the Custom Woven Friendship Bracelet, which has been a “top-selling style all summer,” according to Baublebar. Not only is it on-brand for the occasion, but the vibrant thread comes in eight colorways including multi-stripe, pink ombre, and rainbow. Graphic gold letter beads can also be customized to spell your name or favorite phrase, while the pull-tie closure makes it easy to slip on.

Gianna Bracelet

While the 20 percent-off sale doesn’t apply to the Gianna Bracelet, you can still save $14 on the colorful band. Look forward to a stretch closure piece including hypoallergenic, gold-plated brass beads and semi-precious stones. Color choices include rainbow, light pink, green, yellow, and more, making it the perfect multi-seasonal piece you’ll never want to take off.

Custom Jelly Slider Bracelet

The “record-breaking” Custom Jelly Slider Bracelet isn’t just good for concerts, but is also your best bet for summer. The water-resistant, sweat-proof material has created a high demand for this bracelet, being that the material is extra flexible and comfortable to wear. Choose between white and hot pink, and personalize it by adding a word, name, or initial.

Shop more Diaz, Haddish, and Saldaña-worn Baublebar bracelets, below, alongside further editor-approved picks.

Custom Cord Bracelet

Mary Kate Bracelet

Kayden Bracelet

Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Bracelet