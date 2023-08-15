Cameron Diaz Wore This Celeb-Loved Jewelry Brand to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

And you can get the look for as low as $20.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Cameron Diaz Styled the Julia Roberts-Worn Jewelry Brand to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Photo:

Courtesy of Tevas

From sparkly outfits to confetti-covered floors, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was the place to be this summer. Star-studded crowds only increased the show’s allure, with Cameron Diaz, Tiffany Haddish, and Zoe Saldaña showing up to Swift’s SoFi Stadium gig in Los Angeles last week. The three celebrities wore stacks of bracelets, much like Gigi Hadid recently did, as part of the Eras Tour concert tradition of trading friendship bracelets. But Diaz, Haddish, and Saldaña weren’t just showing off any ol’ jewelry brand; they were wearing Baublebar. 

Baublebar has established itself as one of the leading affordable jewelry brands preferred by top names such as Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and Katie Holmes. While the label offers earrings, necklaces, phone cases, and more, its bracelets are a step above, and I’m sharing the six exact Baublebar bracelets the stars wore to the Eras Tour. But don’t think these pieces are just jewelry for concerts; they’re great for a variety of occasions, too, including weddings, casual get-togethers, work, and beyond. Better yet, enjoy 20 percent off your purchase with code STACKING20 when you buy two or more bracelets. 

Pisa Gold Ball Bracelet

Baublebar Pisa Bracelet

Baublebar

We can’t talk about Baublebar without calling out the beloved Pisa Bracelet that has sold “thousands” of times. Available in gold plated brass and various bead sizes, the stretch bracelet can be worn alone or as a part of a complete stack. Dress it up with a chic dress, or keep it casual with a plain white shirt and jeans. 

Custom Woven Friendship Bracelet

Baublebar Custom Woven Friendship Bracelet

Baublebar

Up next is the Custom Woven Friendship Bracelet, which has been a “top-selling style all summer,” according to Baublebar. Not only is it on-brand for the occasion, but the vibrant thread comes in eight colorways including multi-stripe, pink ombre, and rainbow. Graphic gold letter beads can also be customized to spell your name or favorite phrase, while the pull-tie closure makes it easy to slip on. 

Gianna Bracelet

Baublebar Gianna Bracelet

Baublebar

While the 20 percent-off sale doesn’t apply to the Gianna Bracelet, you can still save $14 on the colorful band. Look forward to a stretch closure piece including hypoallergenic, gold-plated brass beads and semi-precious stones. Color choices include rainbow, light pink, green, yellow, and more, making it the perfect multi-seasonal piece you’ll never want to take off.    

Custom Jelly Slider Bracelet

Baublebar Jelly Custom Slider Bracelet

Baublebar

The “record-breaking” Custom Jelly Slider Bracelet isn’t just good for concerts, but is also your best bet for summer. The water-resistant, sweat-proof material has created a high demand for this bracelet, being that the material is extra flexible and comfortable to wear. Choose between white and hot pink, and personalize it by adding a word, name, or initial. 

Shop more Diaz, Haddish, and Saldaña-worn Baublebar bracelets, below, alongside further editor-approved picks. 

Custom Cord Bracelet

Baublebar Custom Cord Bracelet

Baublebar

Mary Kate Bracelet

Baublebar Mary Kate Bracelet

Baublebar

Kayden Bracelet

Baublebar Kayden Bracelet

Baublebar

Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Bracelet

Baublebar Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Bracelet

Baublebar

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Honest Review of Chanel Highlighting Balm
I'm a Beauty Editor, and Here's My Take on Chanel's Viral Highlighter With 11 Billion Views
Warner's Bra
A 53-Year-Old Shopper Called This Wirefree Bra “Very Flattering,” and It’s Just $16 at Amazon
Glycolic Resurfacing Pads Sale
These $25 Glycolic Acid Facial Pads Are Giving 59-Year-Old Users the Skin They Had "15 Years Ago"
Related Articles
Kendall Jenner for Calvin Klein
Kendall Jenner Took Business Casual to a Whole New Level in an Oversized Blazer With Nothing Underneath
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore the Early-Aughts Boy Band Outfit of My Dreams
Olivia Rodrigo at Disney+ "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season 3 Premiere
Olivia Rodrigo Just Wore This Controversial “Ugly” Shoe That Dua Lipa Also Loves
Selena Gomez Etica Jeans
Selena Gomez Just Wore the Flattering Denim Brand Supermodels and Editors Are Fans of, Too
Vanessa Hudgens Just Wore Sexy Chanel Slingbacks
Vanessa Hudgens Just Wore Timeless Chanel Slingbacks, and This $42 Pair Looks Nearly Identical
Alexandra Daddario
Alexandra Daddario Wore Kate Middleton’s Go-To French Sneaker Brand
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Just Wore the Stealth Wealth Version of the Bikini
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Black String Bikini as a Top While Shopping in Capri
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Tiegen's Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit Included a Major Underboob-Baring Cutout
Selena Gomezâs Style Continues to Impress Me, So Iâm Recreating Her Latest Look With This $12 Top
Selena Gomez’s Style Always Impresses Me, So I’m Recreating Her Latest Look With This Flattering $12 Top
Taylor Swift Balet Flats
Taylor Swift Just Wore a Cutesy Version of the Practical Shoes Katie Holmes Wears on Repeat
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Wore the Riskiest Version of Summer’s Biggest Denim Trend
Mariska Hargitay on red carpet
Mariska Hargitay Is Officially a Swiftie
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz Made This Stuffy Office Staple Look Surprisingly Fun
Sydney Sweeney Variety 2023
Sydney Sweeney Is the Latest Celebrity to Bring Back the Peplum Trend
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen’s Sexy Swimsuit Featured This Flattering Detail Martha Stewart and Jennifer Lopez Wear, Too