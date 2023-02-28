Shoppers Say These "Flattering" Sweatpants Are Comfortable “Beyond Belief” — and They’re 51% Off at Amazon

Grab these wide-leg Calvin Klein pants for just $24.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 28, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shoppers Say These "Flattering" Sweatpants Are Comfortable âBeyond Beliefâ â and Theyâre 51% Off at Amazon
Photo:

Getty Images

Call me delusional, but the moment a sweatpant adds a wide-leg style, any and all ideas of what loungewear is and where it should be worn gets thrown out the window. A jogger? Inarguably a sweatpant. But alter that leg to offer more room and suddenly I’m pairing every top I own with what I’ve deemed the world’s comfiest trouser (I write as I sit in a pair of black, wide-leg sweats and my favorite cashmere sweater). And right now, a pair Amazon shoppers called good for yoga, a workout, and being out and about are on sale for 51 percent off.

Calvin Klein’s Premium Performance Wide-Leg sweatpants in black are now just $24 at Amazon. While they are a part of the brand’s performance collection, they’re designed, per the brand, to be stylish enough to wear both to the gym and outside of it. The tie-waist pants are made of a cotton, polyester, and spandex blend that gives them unbeatable comfort with added stretch and durability. Plus, the blend is easy to care for — as one shopper wrote, “these wash like a dream” — an essential (IMO) for something designed for everyday- and athletic-wear.

Calvin Klein Women's Premium Performance Thermal Wide Leg Pant

Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $49); amazon.com

One of the many reasons Amazon customers love these sweats is for the feel. “These are my new comfort go-to pants,” wrote one shopper, adding, “the material is thicker and has a nice texture so these aren’t just the basic black cotton pants.” And another called them, “beyond belief comfortable.”

But aside from being “super soft,” many love the fit of these pants. “The length is great and the fit at the waistline makes them so easy to wear,” said one customer, with one other describing the fit as “very flattering on the butt!” And another even noted that while they might feel “like PJ pants” the fit and style makes them “look much better.”

Though I know that we’ve mostly exited the era of sweat sets, as someone who values livability and style, I’m always looking for ways to incorporate comfortable pieces into my everyday wardrobe. And right now, I’m adding this majorly discounted pair of Calvin Klein sweats to my cart while they’re just $24 at Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Nurses and New Moms Are Wowed By This Depuffing Eye Cream
New Moms Saw a “Major Improvement” in Dark Circles Thanks to This Nurse-Approved Eye Cream
I Replaced All of My Lip Treatments With This $8 Drugstore Find that Saved My Paper-Dry Lips
I Replaced All of My Lip Treatments With This $4 Drugstore Find That Saved My Paper-Dry Lips
Shoppers say this body lotion makes "skin look younger" by "fading dark spots" and "wrinkles"
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Body Lotion Makes “Alligator Skin” Look “Younger"
Related Articles
Nurses and New Moms Are Wowed By This Depuffing Eye Cream
New Moms Saw a “Major Improvement” in Dark Circles Thanks to This Nurse-Approved Eye Cream
I Replaced All of My Lip Treatments With This $8 Drugstore Find that Saved My Paper-Dry Lips
I Replaced All of My Lip Treatments With This $4 Drugstore Find That Saved My Paper-Dry Lips
Spanx AirLuxe Dress Launch
Oprah Once Crowned This Pillow-Soft Spanx Collection Her "Favorite," and It Just Got Even Better
Olivia Culpo moisturizer Amazon
Shoppers Say They're "Getting More Compliments" on Their Skin Thanks to Olivia Culpo's $15 Moisturizer
The Amazon-Famous Sweater That âLooks Great No Matter How You Style Itâ Is Up to 57% Off Right Now
The Amazon-Famous Sweater That “Looks Great No Matter How You Style It” Is Up to 57% Off Right Now
These Mila Kunis-Approved Sneakers Have Sold Out 10 Times â and Theyâre Finally Back in Stock
The Exact Sneakers Mila Kunis Wears Have Sold Out 10 Times — and They’re Finally Back in Stock
Nordstrom Denim Roundup
Denim Season Is Around the Corner, and Nordstrom Has Tons of Spring-Ready Styles for Up to 59% Off
J Crew Shelf Bra Tank Top
I’m a 36D, and I Can Go Bra-Less With This Supportive Tank From My Favorite Elevated Basics Brand
Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Basic âThe Perfect Tankâ â and Right Now Itâs Just $7 Apiece at Amazon
Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Basic “the Perfect Tank” — and It’s Just $7 Apiece at Amazon
Michael B Jordan Calvin Klein
Michael B. Jordan Is the Latest Face (and Body) of Calvin Klein Underwear
Hot Air Brush Review
I Replaced Weekly Salon Visits With This $80 Hot Air Brush That Gives Me Shiny, Long-Lasting Blowouts
I've Tested Dozens of Sneakers, and Amazon's No. 1 Best-Seller Is the Comfiest on the Market
I've Tested Dozens of Sneakers, and Amazon's No. 1 Best-Seller Is the Comfiest on the Market
Shoppers with "Fine Lines and Wrinkles" Say this Jamie lee Curtis-Used Concealer is "perfect for mature skin"
Shoppers With “Mature Skin” Can’t Stop Raving About This Concealer Jamie Lee Curtis Uses
The Serum That Made a 70-Year-Olds Coarse Hair âSoftâ and Frizz-Free Is Now Just $22 at Amazon
The Serum That Made a 70-Year-Old’s Coarse Hair Soft and Frizz-Free Is Now Just $22 at Amazon
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett Just Went Backless in a Frilly Skirt and the Quintessential Y2K Belt People Love to Hate
Amazon Editor Weekend Deals
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I’m Adding to My Cart This Weekend