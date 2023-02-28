Fashion Clothing Loungewear Shoppers Say These "Flattering" Sweatpants Are Comfortable “Beyond Belief” — and They’re 51% Off at Amazon Grab these wide-leg Calvin Klein pants for just $24. By Kaelin Dodge Kaelin Dodge Instagram Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 28, 2023 @ 11:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Call me delusional, but the moment a sweatpant adds a wide-leg style, any and all ideas of what loungewear is and where it should be worn gets thrown out the window. A jogger? Inarguably a sweatpant. But alter that leg to offer more room and suddenly I’m pairing every top I own with what I’ve deemed the world’s comfiest trouser (I write as I sit in a pair of black, wide-leg sweats and my favorite cashmere sweater). And right now, a pair Amazon shoppers called good for yoga, a workout, and being out and about are on sale for 51 percent off. Calvin Klein’s Premium Performance Wide-Leg sweatpants in black are now just $24 at Amazon. While they are a part of the brand’s performance collection, they’re designed, per the brand, to be stylish enough to wear both to the gym and outside of it. The tie-waist pants are made of a cotton, polyester, and spandex blend that gives them unbeatable comfort with added stretch and durability. Plus, the blend is easy to care for — as one shopper wrote, “these wash like a dream” — an essential (IMO) for something designed for everyday- and athletic-wear. Amazon Shop now: $24 (Originally $49); amazon.com One of the many reasons Amazon customers love these sweats is for the feel. “These are my new comfort go-to pants,” wrote one shopper, adding, “the material is thicker and has a nice texture so these aren’t just the basic black cotton pants.” And another called them, “beyond belief comfortable.” But aside from being “super soft,” many love the fit of these pants. “The length is great and the fit at the waistline makes them so easy to wear,” said one customer, with one other describing the fit as “very flattering on the butt!” And another even noted that while they might feel “like PJ pants” the fit and style makes them “look much better.” Though I know that we’ve mostly exited the era of sweat sets, as someone who values livability and style, I’m always looking for ways to incorporate comfortable pieces into my everyday wardrobe. And right now, I’m adding this majorly discounted pair of Calvin Klein sweats to my cart while they’re just $24 at Amazon. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks New Moms Saw a “Major Improvement” in Dark Circles Thanks to This Nurse-Approved Eye Cream I Replaced All of My Lip Treatments With This $4 Drugstore Find That Saved My Paper-Dry Lips Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Body Lotion Makes “Alligator Skin” Look “Younger"