Calista Flockhart Just Re-Wore a Skirt From 1999

Fashion fans may have had a case of déjà vu when they saw Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford arrive on the red carpet for the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny last night. For Indiana Jones's last outing ever (Ford confirmed that he'd be hanging up his whip and hat for good), Ford arrived in a classic suit and Flockhart was at his side in a sunny, silky yellow skirt and sleek off-the-shoulder black top. Her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, confirmed that the Ally McBeal alum was re-wearing a skirt that she first wore to the 1999 Emmy Awards.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

#CalistaFlockhart heading to the Los Angeles premiere of #IndianaJones in the same golden yellow @ralphlauren skirt she wore to the Emmys in 1999,” Stewart shared on Instagram along with some behind-the-scenes looks at the award-winning actress getting ready for the red carpet. She added a sentiment that goes against the fast-fashion movement and fashion's obsession with what's now and next. “Cherish and rewear your clothes people! 😉😊💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 (and yes we’ve worked together that long!).”

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Flockhart wore the silky, floor-grazing skirt with a white button-up tied at the waist to the Emmy Awards (she was nominated that year for Ally McBeal). She added a diamond choker that night, too, but kept her accessories to a minimum for the updated look.

“I’m very grateful that we get to do this and that we’ve rounded the corner and brought the character full circle,” Ford said of his fifth and final outing as everyone's favorite adventurer. “That’s very important to me.”

Ford first played Jones in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30.

