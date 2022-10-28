Experiencing sensitive, red, and inflamed skin is never fun. And whether it's a result of a hormonal flare-up, an unpleasant reaction from a new product, or facing the aftermath of a laser treatment, when your skin is irritated, all you want to do is find a quick solution. And luckily, calendula can help.

Calendula is a multitasker found in various skincare product formulations that will give your skin the nourishment it is craving. We’ve got the inside scoop on the soothing ingredient from double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jaimie DeRosa.

Read on to learn how your skin can benefit from calendula.

What is calendula?

Calendula is a bright and beautiful yellow flower from the marigold family that is native to the northern Mediterranean. It was used for centuries in medicines by early Romans and Greeks, as well as in other medical practices like Ayurveda. It’s found in a lot of cleansing skincare products and is loved for its numerous benefits in addressing any irritation and inflammation.

What are the main benefits of calendula for skin?

The main benefits of calendula for the skin are its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and hydrating properties. “Its ability to be an anti-inflammatory is really nice for those with irritated, sensitive skin and since it has antioxidant properties, it can help repair UVB damage,” shares Dr. DeRosa. Calendula extract oil can be rich in fatty acids including linoleic acid, which is known to help maintain our skin’s moisture barrier – leading to hydrated skin.

Calendula can also heal wounds and speed up the healing process. It can also potentially increase collagen production and protect skin from damaging free radicals.

Who will best benefit from calendula?

Dr. DeRosa says what’s great about this wonderful ingredient is that just about anyone and any skin type can benefit from using calendula. “Those with irritated and sensitive skin may benefit the most, though, since it can be difficult to find skincare products that are healing and hydrating and don’t cause further inflammation and irritation,” she says. However, if you have an allergy to ragweed, daisies, or chrysanthemums, you definitely want to ensure you are doing a patch test to prevent any allergic reactions.

What's the best way to use calendula?

Calendula comes in a variety of forms for skincare, from cleansers to toners to oils and creams. So, if you’re interested in seeing how calendula can affect your skin, it can be easily incorporated into your skincare routine. As always when trying out a new product, start with a test patch on your skin just to be sure that your skin will be able to tolerate it. Dr. DeRosa adds that since calendula is so easily tolerated, it’s unlikely to cause any negative effects.

In terms of product recommendations, Dr. DeRose is a fan of Kiehl's Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash. “This is great for normal to oily skin, and helps to maintain moisture in the skin when removing impurities,” Dr. DeRosa shares. It is a deep cleansing, foaming face cleanser that will help balance your skin while gently removing impurities. Visible redness and discomfort will be relieved and soothed.

How often can you use calendula?

If you try calendula out in your skincare routine and you like it, the good news is that it's very gentle and non-irritating. So, you can use it in your everyday routine, morning and night.



What ingredients does calendula work well with?

“If you’re embarking on a DIY calendula mixture, most will use calendula oil, which works well with other soothing ingredients,” Dr. DeRosa says. So this would include lavender, chamomile, and other soothing ingredients you like. She shares that you can also soak dried calendula flowers in coconut oil to create a calendula-infused coconut oil for the skin.

