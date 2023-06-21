Shoppers Say They “Finally Have Decent Nails” Thanks to This Non-Greasy Cuticle Oil — and It’s $8 Ahead of Prime Day

It comes in four scents and has a nourishing, vitamin-rich formula.

Sophie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Published on June 21, 2023

Crusty, ragged cuticles are the bane of my existence. Admittedly, it’s entirely my own fault, as I’m cuticle-oil-averse — mostly because I can’t stand greasy, slippery fingers. As I was perusing for a lightweight version that actually works, I stumbled across the C Care Sweet Almond Cuticle Oil at Amazon. 

The oil boasts almost 5,000 five-star shopper reviews. Better yet, it’s on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day for a mere $8. Considering I spent as much on my lavender iced latte this morning, I’d say the product — which shoppers swear leaves cuticles “soft and moisturized, but not oily”  — is well worth the investment.  

The C Care Sweet Almond Cuticle Oil has a moisturizing, lightweight, and fast-absorbing formula that keeps manicure-ruining cuticle-dryness at bay. Unlike many formulas in the product category, this cuticle oil is non-greasy, per shoppers. Instead, it has a lightweight feel and absorbs quickly.

The cuticle oil comes housed in a chic glass orb that would look lovely on any vanity and four scents, each of which sounds as divine as the next —  lavender and chamomile, milk and honey, pomegranate and fig, and sweet almond. Moreover, the scents are derived from natural ingredients, with no artificial fragrance or chemical additives. Each of the four scents contains slightly different hero ingredients; that said, all are paraben- and cruelty-free and formulated with vitamins, antioxidants, and various fatty acids, each chosen for their nail-nourishing and cuticle-restoring benefits. For instance, the Sweet Almond Oil version contains both almond oil and sunflower oil. Each formula also contains vitamin E — an antioxidant hailed for its skin-softening benefits and protective properties, which can ward off skin-damaging environmental aggressors. Plus, for convenience, it comes with two applicator styles: brush-on and dropper.

The C Care Sweet Almond Cuticle Oil has ample acclaim from enthusiastic shoppers. “I now finally have decent nails without having to go to a salon,” wrote a self-proclaimed cuticle-picker.  Another reviewer who has “always dealt with dry hands and fingers,” plus “peeling” nails, said their “fingers were healed within two days of using this product,” dubbing it the “best product for hangnails.” Plus, the scent is “amazing,” they added.

For a farewell to ragged, dry cuticles, shop the C Care Sweet Almond Cuticle Oil on sale for 38 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

